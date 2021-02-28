Essential Quality proves his worth

HOT SPRINGS -- Horsemen worry. Trainers, even champions like Brad Cox, know all about it.

Cox still has many concerns, but as fog began to envelop the late, ever-darkening cold afternoon at Oaklawn, one of his worries diminished with each homestretch stride taken by Essential Quality en route to a 4 1/4-length win in the Grade III, $750,000 Southwest Stakes for 3-year-old horses.

Essential Quality, a son of Tapit and maternal grandson of Elusive Quality trained by Cox and ridden by Luis Saez, won as the 4-5 favorite in 1:45.48 on a sloppy track before an estimated crowd of 3,100 on Saturday.

Spielberg, shipped from the California barn of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, finished second under jockey Martin Garcia. Jackie's Warrior, trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Joel Rosario, finished third, 9 1/4 lengths behind the winner. Woodhouse was fourth, 2 lengths behind Jackie's Warrior.

The Southwest, a target since the fall for Essential Quality's first 3-year-old start, was delayed for 12 days after ice and record snowfall covered Hot Springs and much of Arkansas.

"It was somewhat of a relief to get this colt through his first start," Cox said. "There was the delay of the race, the track conditions. You know, just a lot of obstacles to overcome.

"Good horses do overcome them, but it doesn't mean the trainer doesn't worry in the meantime. It's stressful, but it's why you get up and do this seven days a week for great horses like this."

Essential Quality remained unbeaten in four career starts, a run highlighted by his win in the Grade I Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6. He also won the Grade III Breeders' Futurity Stakes at Keeneland on Oct. 3.

The Southwest is the second of four races at Oaklawn to offer Kentucky Derby qualifying points, with 10, 4, 2 and 1 going to the winner through the fourth-place finisher, respectively.

Combined with his Kentucky Derby qualifying points from wins in the Juvenile Breeders' Futurity, Essential Quality has 40 points, third on the Road to the Kentucky Derby points list.

Cox said he learned from the previous nine races on the card at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort that Essential Quality's position in the starting gate's first stall was not ideal. He hoped Saez could move Essential Quality off the rail, which he did shortly after the start.

"The plan was to get off the rail," Cox said. "It didn't seem like anyone had run from down there earlier in the day. Horses were winning from the middle of the track. Luis did a fantastic job of getting off the rail from the one-hole."

Jackie's Warrior, by Maclean's Music, led through the opening quarter-mile in 23.52 and at a seemingly comfortable half-mile in 48.11.

Cox said the unpressed ease of Jackie's Warrior half-mile split provided mid-race concern.

"When I saw the 48, I thought, 'Wow. This horse could keep on going,' " Cox said. "But Essential Quality really ranged up at the half-mile pole relatively easy. He was kind of cruising around the far turn."

Essential Quality looked relaxed as he began to unwind around the final turn. Fifth through the opening quarter, 3 1/2 lengths off the lead, Essential Quality was 2 lengths back through three-quarters in 1:13.59 and led at the head of the stretch by 2 1/2.

"She ran very big," Saez said. "She was responding to everything I was asking for. Turning for home, she took the lead in hand. Looked like any time I wanted to go, she was there for me."

Spielberg was last in the field of seven through the first half-mile but second at the head of the stretch.

"After the start, Martin didn't panic," Baffert said. "He stayed back there and rode his race. He was just moving a little [in the gate]. But, you have to give credit to the winner. He's a good horse."

Cox said likely spots for Essential Quality's next start are Oaklawn's Arkansas Derby on April 10 or the Grade I Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 3.

In the other stakes races on Saturday's card, 4-year-old Mystic Guide -- ridden by Saez and trained by Michael Stidham‚ won the Grade III, $600,000 Razorback Handicap for horses 4 years old and up in 1:44.33. Kimari, the 3-5 favorite by Munnings, won the $200,000 Spring Fever Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up in 1:04.07.

Mystic Guide, the second choice in the Razorback at 2-1, led by 2 lengths at the head of the stretch and won by 6 over second-place Silver Prospector. Owendale, the 7-5 favorite, finished third, 1 1/4 lengths behind Silver Prospector. Hunka Burning Love was fourth, 8 3/4 lengths behind the winner.

"Look, it's so rewarding with a horse like this that we were really patient with as a 3-year-old," Stidham said. "Space his races, gave him time to develop. It's really paying off now."

Kimari, trained by Wesley Ward and ridden by Joel Rosario, finished 4 1/4 lengths in front of second-place Casual in the Spring Fever. Shesomajestic finished third, 6 1/2 lengths behind the winner. Amy's Challenge, the 9-5 second choice, was fourth, another 1 1/2 lengths back.