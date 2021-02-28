Sections
Filling the gap

Fundraiser for Immerse Arkansas helps kids aging out of foster care by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:32 a.m.
Simon Gess on 02/06/2021 at Teens Helping Teens ‚Äì Arts Take Action .(Special to the Democrat/Gazette

Arts Take Action held its second virtual event Feb. 6 with high school students competing through various art performances to raise money for Immerse Arkansas, a nonprofit with a mission to fill the gap in the child-welfare system.

Alexandra Holder, a Central Arkansas teenager, found out about Immerse Arkansas and its work with teens who are aging out of foster care. After rallying her friends, they created Arts Take Action, an event created with one thing in mind -- teens helping other teens.

Immerse, based in Little Rock, provides transitional living for foster teenagers and works with teens living on the street to help them move from high school to adulthood. In 2019, they reached 600 children in Arkansas and were striving to help 1,000 more annually by 2021.

More information about both organizations is at artstakeaction.com and immersearkansas.org.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal

Photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette

