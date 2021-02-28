Freshmen propel UConn past Butler

INDIANAPOLIS -- Paige Bueckers made the key passes, and Aaliyah Edwards handled the boards. Both stellar freshmen did their share of the scoring for No. 1 Connecticut, too.

Bueckers set a school record with 14 assists and also had 20 points, Edwards added 24 points and 14 rebounds, and UConn routed Butler 97-68 on Saturday.

Bueckers, who led the Huskies in scoring, assists, steals and three-point percentage entering the game, helped them break away from a 29-29 tie in the second quarter with her passing and shooting.

Bueckers set a school mark for assists for a season by a freshman with 130 despite fewer games because of the coronavirus pandemic. She topped the previous school record of 13 assists in a game and had seven rebounds with just one turnover.

"Well, I didn't make many shots, so I had to do something," said Bueckers, who went 8 for 21 from the field. "When my shots weren't falling like they normally do, I looked to pass. That's who I am, a pass-first player who tries to get everyone else involved."

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) added 15 points for the Huskies (20-1, 17-0 Big East).

Bueckers noted she went 4 for 12 on three-pointers and fortunately for her, "I think Aaliyah grabbed seven of those rebounds."

Edwards made all of her shots -- nine field goals, six free throws -- until missing her last try from in close with 1:25 left.

"I'm impressed with how she competes," Huskies Coach Geno Auriemma said. "She gives us a presence we didn't have last year. It makes winning games a little easier when you have someone work that hard on both ends. I'm not surprised with what she is doing."

The Huskies shot 51.4% overall and held a 49-25 edge in rebounds.

Genesis Parker scored 18 points for Butler (2-16, 2-15), which lost to UConn by 68 points on Jan. 19.

NO. 7 BAYLOR 85,

KANSAS STATE 49

WACO, Texas -- Queen Egbo scored 19 points and No. 7 Baylor extended the nation's longest current streak of consecutive regular-season women's conference titles to 11, wrapping up a tie for the Big 12 crown.

NaLyssa Smith added 16 points and Moon Ursin scored all 15 of her points in the first half and had a career-high 8 assists to helps the Lady Bears (19-2, 14-1) top the Wildcats for the 36th consecutive time.

Rachel Ranke hit 3 three-pointers for nine points for Kansas State (7-15, 2-13).

NO. 11 INDIANA 87,

NO. 15 OHIO STATE 75

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Grace Berger scored 20 points and Indiana ended a 15-game losing streak against Ohio State.

Ali Patberg added 19 points for Indiana (16-5, 14-2 Big Ten), which broke last year's school record for conference wins. Mackenzie Holmes added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Braxtin Miller scored 23 points for the Buckeyes (13-6, 9-6).

HOUSTON 67,

NO. 13 SOUTH FLORIDA 49

HOUSTON -- Laila Blair scored 15 points and Houston ended South Florida's school-record 13-game winning streak.

Dymond Gladney added 11 points to help the Cougars (15-5, 12-4 American Athletic) extend their winning streak to seven. They beat a Top 15 opponent for the first time since 2003-04.

Elena Tsineke scored 24 points for the Bulls (14-2, 12-1).

NO. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 72,

KANSAS 68

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kysre Gondrezick scored 25 points, hitting a three-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to help West Virginia beat Kansas.

Esmery Martinez had a career-high 24 rebounds and 14 points for the Mountaineers (18-4, 12-4 Big 12). Aniya Thomas scored 19 points for Kansas (7-15, 3-13).

NO. 21 GONZAGA 77,

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 39

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Jenn Wirth scored 19 points, Jill Townsend added 18 and Gonzaga won the outright West Coast Conference championship outright.

The Bulldogs (21-3, 16-1) have won five consecutive league titles and 17 overall.

NO. 22 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 72,

UMKC 66

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- Paiton Burckhard scored a season-high 24 points, Tylee Irwin made a key basket with 20 seconds to go and South Dakota State beat UMKC to wrap up their first perfect Summit League regular season.

Irwin finished with 17 points to help South Dakota State (21-2, 14-0) win its 18th consecutive game.

NO. 23 MISSOURI STATE 64,

LOYOLA-CHICAGO 50

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Jasmine Franklin (Fayetteville) scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds and Missouri State (17-2, 13-0) beat Loyola Chicago to set a program record for its best start in Missouri Valley Conference play.

NO. 24 DEPAUL 75,

PROVIDENCE 49

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Lexi Held scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and beat Providence to end a two-game losing streak.

DeJa Church added 16 points, Darrione Rogers had 13 and Sonya Morris had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Demons (14-6, 11-4 Big East).

