Pulaski County notebook

JPs favor update

to mitigation plan

The Pulaski County Quorum Court unanimously passed a resolution to update the Pulaski County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The plans "form the foundation for a community's long-term strategy to reduce disaster losses and break the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction and repeated damage," according to primary sponsor Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers.

The 2014 Hazard Mitigation Plan Update, which altered the original legislation from 2000 and had not yet been passed through the Quorum Court, would identify potential hazard risks and actions in advance of a disaster, and put the county in a better position to receive funding, Stowers said.

The Quorum Court also passed ordinances allocating grants to certain departments and an ordinance allocating funds for the jail's new control panel.

Edict casts light

on teen violence

Sherwood Mayor Virginia Young proclaimed February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, according to a Facebook post Friday.

At a small ceremony outside City Hall, Young presented Laura Abbott, a victims' rights champion and domestic violence survivor, with the proclamation.

In the proclamation, Young cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics that show 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 36 boys in high school experience violence in relationships.

The youths also experience domestic abuse, eating disorders, risky sexual behavior, sexually transmitted infections, unwanted pregnancies, suicide and other domestic violence, the proclamation states.

Groups join effort

to give away food

Several community service organizations will distribute food to residents at the Feed the City Community Drive-Thru Food Give-A-Way on Saturday, according to Pulaski County sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristin Knox.

Life Abundant Ministries in partnership with the sheriff's office, CityServe, Natural State Recovery Centers and others will deliver the food to vehicles outside the Natural State Recovery Center at 10025 Oakland Dr. in the northwest part of the county.

One 30-pound box with a mixture of food items, will be given per vehicle from noon to 2 p.m., Knox said.