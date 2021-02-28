Hogs at 'top of the chain' for TE from Georgia

The University of Arkansas is one of the top schools for tight end Tyrus Washington thanks to his relationship with tights ends coach Cody Kennedy.

Kennedy is quick to direct-message Washington after he posts on Twitter.

"Our relationship is going good," Washington said. "I like him. He really knows if I post something on Twitter. He's always the first to comment. He's always talking to me. Talking me through stuff. He's been there for me."

Washington, 6-4, 230 pounds, of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Kansas State and others.

He recently did a virtual visit with the Arkansas staff, which he called "great."

"I love the campus. Look forward to seeing it in person," Washington said. "The stadium was too pretty."

The Hogs are high on Washington's list.

"Top of the chain," he said. "Not No. 1. I don't have no No. 1, but they're up there. They're top."

He mentioned other schools high on his list.

"Probably South Carolina, USF and Cincinnati," Washington said.

The Razorbacks are also heavily pursuing two of Washington's teammates, linebacker Jaron Willis and offensive lineman Qaeshon Sapp. That increases Washington's interest in the Hogs.

"My friends Qaeshon Sapp and Jaron are also thinking about going there, so it would be nice to have friends come with you," Washington said. "They're like brothers to me, so it would be nice to have them with me, too."

He and Willis, who's his second cousin, have discussed attending the same school.

"We talked about it before," Washington said. "It's not a major thing to go to a school where I know somebody. It's my life, but it will be nice to know somebody."

Washington had 15 receptions and 4 touchdowns while having 15 knockdown blocks as a junior.

Veteran national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network recently visited with Washington, Sapp, Willis and safety Quavian Carter at the school.

"This kid really impressed me," Lemming said of Washington. "He's a 4-star-plus prospect with 5-star potential. He can run, super strong, great hands and can even play wide receiver for someone with his size. Very impressive looking superior athlete with quick twitch ability."

When Washington isn't focused on football, he loves to fish for bass and crappie. He and Kennedy have talked fishing.

"He talked about some ponds he use to go to," Washington said. "He said he did a little fishing. If I go there, we're going to get him back into fishing."

Washington has a 3.6 grade-point average and is considering majoring in criminal justice to become an FBI agent or a police officer. He is also considering studying in the medical field and becoming a physical therapist.

Washington, who was first team all region for 1-6A in Georgia, is looking to announce his college decision at the beginning of his senior season.

"Hopefully before the season starts, if not two games into the season," he said.

