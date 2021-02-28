Jefferson County Food Safety for the week of 2-28-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 2707 W. 28th Ave./ P. O. Box 789705. Date of inspection Feb. 24. Raw chicken (49 degrees F) in walk in cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed a leak under sink in ware washing area. Sink should be repaired so that it does not leak. Observed trash can containing food debris in kitchen area not covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food debris should be covered when not in continuous use.

• BIG RED EXPRESS, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Feb. 23. Observed some straws beings stored outside of individual packages. Must be stored in original package and in a manner that prevents contamination. Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. A ware washing machine be cleaned: (A) Before use; (B) Throughout the day at a frequency necessary to prevent recontamination of EQUIPMENT and UTENSILS and to ensure that the EQUIPMENT performs its intended function; and (C) If used, at least every 24 hours.

• BIG RED TRAVEL PLAZA, Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Feb. 23. Meat slicer in the kitchen and ice deflector shield in ice machine are unclean and need to be cleaned. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Meat slicer and ice machine deflector shield was cleaned during inspection. Trash cans containing food residue were uncovered during inspection. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Observed accumulation of debris on ceiling by vent hood. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Two light fixtures in kitchen lack proper protective shielding. Light fixtures in kitchen should be properly shielded.

TERI FOODS INC., 902 River Road, Redfield. Date of inspection Feb. 23. No handwashing sign on hand washing sink. Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers. Observation: Bathroom door needs a string closure. Corrective Action: Toilet room doors shall be kept closed except during cleaning and maintenance operations. Observation: Observed trash cans containing food residue stored uncovered when not in contain use. Trash cans containing containing food residue shall be covered.

• AMERSON'S GRUB AND STUFF, 3891 Highway 365 S, Redfield. Date of inspection Feb. 22. Observed single use containers being reused for food storage. Single use containers should not be reused. Observed trash cans containing food residue that are being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• J & B GAS AND GRILL LLC, 4200 S. Highway 365, Jefferson. Date of inspection Feb. 22. Observed raw meats being stored above bread. Separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready to eat food. Raw meats were moved below ready to eat foods during inspection. Observed prepared food held in containers for more than 24 hours with no date marking. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Food containers were date marked during inspection. Observed bags of ice packaged in store with no label on them. Bags of ice should be properly labeled with store information on them. Observed packages of onions being stored directly on the floor during inspection. Packages of onions were moved into bins during inspection. Observed trash cans in kitchen containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• CHEF LEE, 502 MALLARD LOOP. Date of inspection Feb. 10. Saw no probe type thermometers. Use probe type thermometers to check internal cooking, cooling and hot holding temperatures. Did not see thermometers in all food coolers. Keep them visible at all times. Insect trap tapes in preparation area. Insect control devices are designed to retain the insect within the device, not be located over a food prep area and in a manner that prevents dead insects and insect fragments from getting into food, equipment, utensils, and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Lids missing or not fitted on bulk ingredients containers. Keep lids firmly attached to containers when not being actively used. Unfinished particle board on chest freezer and padded/taped board near oven arn't cleanable. Replace them with durable, cleanable, non absorbent material. Observation: No sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Walk in doors/handles and other equipment visibly soiled. Keep equipment clean to sight and touch. Observation: Areas of the physical facility visibly soiled. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.