Jordon Danielle ChaneyAdam Robert Franklin

Jordon Danielle Chaney and Adam Robert Franklin were united in marriage at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Chenal Country Club with the Rev. Steven Sewell officiating.

Parents of the bride are Deborah and Robert Chaney of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Alice Marie Taylor and the late Genevieve Elizabeth Chaney, both of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Jenny Lynn Smith of Baxley, Ga., and Roy Driggers of Grand Island, Fla.

Vows were exchanged in front of the ballroom fireplace draped with a garland of burgundy and blush colored roses.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an ivory satin A-line gown. The sleeveless bodice was embellished with beading at the shoulders and had a beaded belt at the waist. The skirt extended to a chapel-length train. Her ivory chapel-length veil was edged with beading. She carried a bouquet of burgundy blush and ivory roses.

Matron of honor was Margaret Groseclos of Benton. Bridesmaid was Lindsey Bailey of Hendersonville, Tenn. They wore burgundy long sleeve gowns. Junior bridesmaid was Emma Franklin of Hot Springs, daughter of the groom. She wore an ivory dress embellished with burgundy flowers at the waist. They all carried rose bouquets.

Flower girls were Meadow and Maple Murray Little Rock, nieces of the bride. Ring bearer was Noah Franklin of Hot Springs, son of the groom.

Serving as best man was Anthony Yarberro of Hensley. Groomsman was Robert Snow of Green Forest.

A reception at the country club followed the ceremony. Tables with burgundy and silver table runners were decorated with tall arrangements of burgundy and pink hydrangeas and hanging amaranthus.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in radiologic imaging sciences and is a mammographer at Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock.

The groom is a sergeant in the Army National Guard and works at Betterway Food Equipment as a service technician.

After a wedding trip to Orlando, Fla., the couple will make their home in Alexander.