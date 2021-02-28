PB native taps into heritage

Pine Bluff and 2007 Pine Bluff High School graduate Demarcus Johnson was recognized during Black History Month as Walt Disney Co. celebrated its cast members.

Johnson, assistant manager in the public affairs office for Disney's consumer products, games and publishing division, was featured as a trailblazing cast member. Johnson works to help ensure "thoughtful launches and authentic storytelling" across a wide variety of merchandise including toys, clothing, books, console games and more.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ZBTcxn7VgQ]

For as long as he can remember, Johnson said he has been a student of Black history. His grandmother, Patricia Thorns, and mother Dorcas Johnson owned a school in Arkansas called LaPetite Preparatory School, where Black history was a pillar of the curriculum.

That is where he first learned the importance of Black heritage.

That experience helped shape his desire to learn more about Black history, he said, whether it was in school or outside it and he tapped into this curiosity by delving into books, music and other media about the Black diaspora.

Johnson went on to become chapter president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. as an undergraduate of the University of North Texas and later took on a role as the communications chairman for the National Black MBA Association, Washington, D.C., chapter.

During his time at Disney, Johnson has worked on various projects related to Black and other marginalized communities, including working with cultural consultants on merchandise programs for Walt Disney Studios' 2019 film "The Lion King," where he learned more about the African diaspora.

He currently sits on the executive board for Wakanda@Disney, an employee resource group that champions business opportunities as well as professional opportunities for Black talent.

As part of this team, he helps build and advance the careers of Black cast members, while also guiding and influencing the products, games and publishing businesses to help understand the needs of Black families and fans.

Johnson's dedication to elevating and showcasing Black voices served as a catalyst to the pivotal role he played in helping bring Disney and Pixar's hit movie "Soul" to life via a new collection of apparel and accessories.

"In all things, my purpose is people," he said. "Recognizing the rich history of my heritage, it's a privilege not just to add to that legacy through cultural works like the 'Made with Soul' collection, but to reflect the beauty of our culture, to us and others, on the world stage."

Johnson said he has always been inspired by local leaders like Mattie Collins, Coach Ronald Moragne and others who he said recognized the potential of Pine Bluff's young people and challenged them to be better.

"I owe my strong sense of family and community to my upbringing in Pine Bluff," he said.

Nichole Hamilton is a Walt Disney Co. manager. Information for this article was contributed by Eplunus Colvin of the Pine Bluff Commercial.