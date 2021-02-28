Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking Covid Classroom Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police searching for suspect in Rogers shooting

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:39 p.m.
Police lights

ROGERS -- Police are searching for a suspect involved in the shooting of a teenager early Sunday.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip by another teenage boy. The wounded teen was transported to Mercy Medical Center and his injury is not life-threatening, Foster said.

Police went at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to the area of the 400 block of East Laura Street for a reported shooting, Foster said. A juvenile suspect fled the scene in a silver vehicle, he said.

Springdale police officers assisted in the investigation by serving a search warrant at the Johnson Meadows Apartments in Springdale, Foster said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT