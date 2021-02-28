Police searching for suspect in Rogers shooting

ROGERS -- Police are searching for a suspect involved in the shooting of a teenager early Sunday.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip by another teenage boy. The wounded teen was transported to Mercy Medical Center and his injury is not life-threatening, Foster said.

Police went at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to the area of the 400 block of East Laura Street for a reported shooting, Foster said. A juvenile suspect fled the scene in a silver vehicle, he said.

Springdale police officers assisted in the investigation by serving a search warrant at the Johnson Meadows Apartments in Springdale, Foster said.