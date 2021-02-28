Slim Chickens outlines expansion

Slim Chickens is expanding in 2021, moving into several new states despite the covid-19 pandemic.

In the coming year, the Fayetteville-based restaurant chain expects to open 50 new restaurants, including spots in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the company said recently. The expansion is part of a deal with 16 groups that include 150 multi-unit agreements.

Slim Chickens opened its 121st store earlier in February. Of those stores, 10 are corporately owned. The company has 10 locations in the United Kingdom and two in Kuwait. The company was founded in 2003 and is privately owned.

Slim Chickens weathered 2020 and is dealing with the covid-19 pandemic well, according to the company. After it shifted its strategy in March to deal with the crisis, in four weeks time Slim Chickens saw year-over-year sales growth across all its stores, Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development, said in a recent interview.

Lobdell said despite all the challenges the covid-19 pandemic brought, the company had a strong year and Slim Chickens is on track to do as well, if not better, in 2021. For 2020, the company saw an increase of 14% in same-store sales and saw its revenue across all stores up 35% while seeing the franchise side of the business up by 30%.

According to a January release from the National Restaurant Association, sales at eating and drinking establishments in December stood at $51.2 billion, down for the third consecutive month, and total sales were down $240 billion for 2020. December sales were 22% lower than pre-covid sales in January and February, according to the association.

Montine McNulty, chief executive officer of the Arkansas Hospitality Association, said in a recent interview that many of the state’s restaurants, particularly the smaller operations, are struggling and holding out hope for some relief from proposed $1.9 trillion federal covid-19 relief package.

She said the operations in Arkansas that have managed to survive and even thrive in the current environment are those that were well positioned to shift from inside dining to drive-thru, curbside and delivery options.

Slim Chickens’ Lobdell said the challenges presented by covid-19 helped the company refine certain processes, including curbside pickup and delivery. She said new locations will be built with those lessons in mind and will include improved drive-thru setups as well as full dining rooms that will be in demand when covid-19 restrictions ease.

“Our customers still like to come into our stores to eat,” Lobdell said.

Slim Chickens competes in the fast-casual segment, where restaurants provide a slightly more formal dining experience compared with fast-food operations. While fast-casual restaurants don’t have a wait staff, servers generally carry food to tables. Other aspects of the segment include a comfortable atmosphere, usually including music, big-screen TVs and appealing graphics.