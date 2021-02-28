Sections
Solunar tables

by Todd Pearce | Today at 3:52 a.m.

Solunar tables

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight's Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.

A.M.P.M.

MinorMajorMinorMajor

Today5:4011:506:000

Monday6:3512:257:0512:50

Tuesday7:251:158:001:45

Wednesday8:252:158:552:40

Thursday9:203:109:503:35

Friday10:204:1010:554:40

Saturday11:155:0511:555:40

Mar. 706:0512:156:35

Mar. 812:507:001:107:25

Mar. 91:407:502:008:20

Mar. 102:358:402:509:05

Mar. 113:209:253:359:50

Mar. 124:0510:104:2010:30

Mar. 134:4510:505:0011:10

Mar. 146:2506:4512:35

Mar. 157:101:007:351:20

Mar. 167:551:458:202:05

Mar. 178:402:309:052:50

Mar. 189:253:159:553:40

Mar. 1910:154:0510:454:30

Mar. 2011:054:5511:355:20

Mar. 2105:5012:006:15

Mar. 2212:306:3512:457:00

Mar. 231:157:251:357:50

Mar. 242:058:152:258:40

Mar. 252:559:053:159:30

Mar. 263:459:504:0010:20

Mar. 274:3510:404:5011:05

Mar. 285:2011:255:3511:50

Mar. 296:0506:3012:20

Mar. 307:1012:557:351:20

Mar. 318:001:508:352:20

Apr. 19:002:509:353:20

Apr. 210:053:5510:404:25

Apr. 311:105:0011:455:30

Apr. 406:0512:156:30

