State adds 557 cases; vaccinations proceed

Arkansas saw nearly 557 covid-19 cases Saturday, but the total is down considerably from previous months, encouraging state health officials.

The total was an increase from Friday's 412 new cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health.

"Today's report continues to show encouraging trends in our numbers," Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Saturday. "It has never been more critical to stay the course [and] keep our state going in the right direction."

Hutchinson said last week that he hoped vaccinations would pick up speed after wintry weather slowed distribution for nearly a week. On Saturday, 25,217 doses were given, raising Arkansas' total above 586,000, according to Health Department data. On Friday, 20,816 shots were given.

By comparison, 3,224 doses were given Feb. 19 and 7,388 doses Feb. 20, in a week that saw back-to-back snowstorms, according to Health Department figures.

On Saturday, the federal Food and Drug Administration approved a single-shot coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, and the company plans to start its distribution this week. The two vaccines currently distributed in the United States, produced by Moderna and Pfizer, each require two shots.

The Health Department expects about 24,000 doses of the new vaccine to arrive in the state by the end of the week, said Jennifer Dillaha, chief epidemiologist.

"Not only is it just a single-dose vaccine, but it can also be maintained at [lower] refrigerated temperatures" that the other two vaccines, Dillaha said. "That will give us a lot more flexibility about where we can use the vaccine in various settings."

Active covid cases in Arkansas totaled 4,483 as of Saturday, an increase of four from Friday, according to the Health Department. The state reported 10 more covid-19 deaths Saturday, bringing the total to 5,417 since the pandemic began last March.

Pulaski County had the most new cases Saturday with 65, while Benton County had the second most with 56.

Statewide, 475 people -- 29 fewer than Friday -- were in hospitals battling the coronavirus Saturday. The Health Department reported that 97 of those patients were on ventilators, one fewer than Friday.

Arkansas has seen a total of 319,195 covid cases since March, according to Health Department data.