Turner's second-half flurry elevates Mayflower

MAYFLOWER -- Mayflower's silent assassin made plenty of noise for the Lady Eagles during crunch time Saturday night.

Kamiah Turner scored 17 of her 21 points during the final 12 minutes of the game as Mayflower overcame a sluggish first half to hold off Atkins 59-51 and win the 3A-5 Conference tournament championship at Eagles Gymnasium.

The victory was the 14th in a row for Mayflower (19-5), which had won the two previous times it faced Atkins. But the Lady Eagles scuffled in the first half before finding their way over the third and fourth quarters.

"I'm just extremely proud of these girls because we definitely didn't play a clean game," said Mayflower Coach Coty Storms, whose team faced an 11-point deficit in the second quarter. "Atkins had a lot to do with that, too, though. [Ashton Dillard] showed up and showed out for them. They've got a really good team, extremely well-coached.

"But I told my kids to just stick with it. And, of course, we rode Kamiah there in the second half."

Turner, known for her quiet nature on the court, missed three of her four shots in the first half, but the 5-11 senior's key block and assist to senior forward Kennedi Dawn with 3:01 remaining before halftime started a quarter-ending 8-0 run that pulled Mayflower within 25-22 at halftime.

That late spurt carried over into the third quarter. Senior guard Jenna McMillen -- who finished with 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for the Lady Eagles -- buried a three-pointer 23 seconds into the quarter to jump-start a 9-2 run that put Mayflower back in front.

Atkins rallied behind Dillard. The 5-9 senior forward, who'd scored 16 points in the first half, scored five points in a row, including a three-point play off a putback with 4:15 to go in the quarter to help the Lady Red Devils grab a 32-31 lead.

Turner responded by scoring 11 of Mayflower's next 14 points. Her three-pointer just before the buzzer staked the Lady Eagles to a 45-39 cushion.

"There's times where I'll look, and I'm like, 'Kamiah isn't doing anything,' " Storms said. "But when she sees that we need something, and it's crunch time, she takes over. She makes a coach's job really easy.

"I'm no genius, but hey, I know when we need to get it to her."

Atkins suffered a huge blow when Dillard fouled out with 6:07 remaining in the game, but the Lady Red Devils got within 53-51 after a free throw from senior guard Makali Sorrels with 1:56 showing.

Turner knocked down an 8-footer along the right baseline to start a game-sealing 6-0 run for the Lady Eagles.

Senior forward Brekayla Davis added 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals for Mayflower, which shot 22 of 52 (42.3%) and outrebounded Atkins 37-23.

Dillard ended with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals for Atkins. The Lady Red Devils hit 20 of 40 (50%) from the floor.

Mayflower will take the conference's top seed into next week's region tournament at Episcopal Collegiate.

Storms said he likes how his team finished Saturday's game but is far from satisfied.

"I'm happy that we got this one, but it's not the one we want, either," he said. "We'll enjoy it until midnight, but we know we want more, and it starts Wednesday at regionals."