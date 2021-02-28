Sections
Vaccination rate by county

by Lisa Hammersly | Today at 4:05 a.m.

This list shows each Arkansas county's percentage of population that has received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's report updated Friday.

Franklin County ranked highest at 19.8%. Miller County, where Texarkana residents can drive across town to get shots in Texas, was lowest at 3.8%, followed by Hempstead County at 6.6%.

State average was 16.2%.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The percentages aren't precise. More than 1 in 10 of all first vaccine shots given in Arkansas, 48,238 of the state's 384,166 total, according to the Health Department report, listed the county as "missing." Another 1,460 shots were listed as "out of state."

• Arkansas, 15.8%

• Ashley, 12.8%

• Baxter, 17.8%

• Benton, 10.8%

• Boone, 14.4%

• Bradley, 17.1%

• Calhoun, 11.7%

• Carroll, 10.2%

• Chicot, 12.8%

• Clark, 16.9%

• Clay, 18.5%

• Cleburne, 14%

• Cleveland, 19.8%

• Columbia, 10.3%

• Conway, 15.3%

• Craighead, 18%

• Crawford, 12.7%

• Crittenden, 8.8%

• Cross, 15.7%

• Dallas, 17.9%

• Desha, 18.3%

• Drew, 17.1%

• Faulkner, 17.3%

• Franklin, 19.8%

• Fulton, 12.6%

• Garland, 17.2%

• Grant, 12.1%

• Greene, 16.3%

• Hempstead, 6.6%

• Hot Spring, 13.8%

• Howard, 15.9%

• Independence, 13.2%

• Izard, 16.8%

• Jackson, 16%

• Jefferson, 12.1%

• Johnson, 12.5%

• Lafayette, 12.3%

• Lawrence, 15.4%

• Lee, 9.6%

• Lincoln, 10.5%

• Little River, 9.9%

• Logan, 16.3%

• Lonoke, 13.8%

• Madison, 9.1%

• Marion, 10.3%

• Miller, 3.8%

• Mississippi, 10.5%

• Monroe, 12.1%

• Montgomery, 14.4%

• Nevada, 10.2%

• Newton, 11.4%

• Ouachita, 13.6%

• Perry, 16.4%

• Phillips, 12%

• Pike, 13.3%

• Poinsett, 15.4%

• Polk, 9.8%

• Pope, 13.1%

• Prairie, 11.5%

• Pulaski, 17.7%

• Randolph, 15%

• Saline, 16.2%

• Scott, 12.3%

• Searcy, 13.5%

• Sebastian, 11.5%

• Sevier, 11.2%

• Sharp, 12.2%

• St. Francis, 9.8%

• Stone, 14.2%

• Union, 10.8%

• Van Buren, 14.7%

• Washington, 13.3%

• White, 15.2%

• Woodruff, 18.6%

• Yell, 13.4%

