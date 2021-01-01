Arkansas quarterback declares for NFL Draft

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday after one season at Arkansas. Franks, a transfer from Florida, broke a 41-year record, completing 68.5% of his passes (163 of 238) for 2,107 yards and 17 touchdowns. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Feleipe Franks made official Thursday night what had been expected for the University of Arkansas graduate transfer quarterback. Franks declared he was going out for the NFL Draft after one season with the Razorbacks.

Franks, a native of Crawfordville, Fla., and a transfer from the University of Florida, had the option of returning for another year due to an NCAA ruling based on the coronavirus pandemic, but he stayed with his original plan of putting in one good season for the Razorbacks.

Franks broke a 41-year record in his lone season, completing 68.5% of his passes (163 of 238) for 2,107 yards and 17 touchdowns to snap the UA single-season mark of 66.2% held by Kevin Scanlon.

Franks led the FBS ranks in deep-ball passing efficiency as rated by Pro Football Focus College. The 6-6, 228-pounder recovered from major ankle surgery and is a semifinalist for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award, which will be revealed on Saturday.

He is the third Razorback player to declare for the draft in the last two days, joining defensive linemen Jonathan Marshall and Xavier Kelly.

Morgan named All-American

University of Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan added to his season of awards on Thursday by being named a second-team All-America choice by the American Football Coaches Association of America.

Morgan, a fifth-year senior, led the FBS with 12.3 tackles per game, racking up an SEC-best 111 tackles in nine games.

The Greenwood native and former walk-on, is a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given annually to the nation's top player who began his career as a walk-on. The award will be presented on Monday in a virtual ceremony.

Morgan recently announced he was returning for his sixth year with the Razorbacks, as allowed by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He earned multiple national player of the year awards this season after a 19-tackle performance in a 33-21 homecoming win over Ole Miss in which he returned an interception 23 yards for the clinching score late in the game.

Morgan is the first Arkansas linebacker to earn All-America status since Jermaine Petty in 2001.



