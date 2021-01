ASU-Louisiana Monroe men's capsule

ASU men at Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La.

RECORDS ASU 3-4, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 2-5, 0-0

SERIES ASU leads 41-28

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, So12.74.0

G Christian Willis, 6-2, R-Sr7.63.1

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr 10.02.9

F Norchad Omier, 6-7, Fr13.811.5

F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Fr9.04.4

COACH Mike Balado (42-60 in fourth season at Arkansas State)

LA.-MONROE

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Koreem Ozier, 6-1, Jr.11.04.7

G Marco Morency, 6-3, Jr7.63.1

G Erie Olanadie, 5-11, Sr.3.31.3

F Russell Harrison, 6-7, Jr13.05.7

C Chris Efretuei, 7-1, Sr.5.23.8

COACH Keith Richard (123-199 in 11th season at Louisiana-Monroe)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUULM

75.9Points for63.6

66.4 Points against69.3

+3.5Rebound margin-5.0

+0.9Turnover margin+0.7

47.4FG pct.39.5

38.73-pt pct.33.1

63.9FT pct.64.5

CHALK TALK Friday marks the fifth consecutive season ASU opens Sun Belt Conference play against Louisiana-Monroe. ... Red Wolves forward Norchard Omier is the only true freshman in the country averaging a double-double. His four consecutive double-doubles are the first in ASU history since Anthony Livingston achieved the feat in 2014-15. ... With 13 points, ASU guard Marquis Eaton will pass Devon Carter (1,062) for No. 25 on the program's all-time scoring list.