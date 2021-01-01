Average 30-year mortgage rate rings in new year at 2.67%

After tumbling to historic lows throughout December, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate rebounded slightly heading into the new year.

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 2.67% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.66% a week ago and 3.72% a year ago.

Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from about 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national average mortgage rates. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. These rates are not available to every borrower.

Because the survey is based on home purchase mortgages, rates for refinances may be different. This is especially true since the price adjustment for refinance transactions went into effect recently. The adjustment is 0.5% of the loan amount (e.g., it is $1,500 on a $300,000 loan) and applies to all Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac refinances.

Freddie Mac is short for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. and Fannie Mae is short for Federal National Mortgage Association.

The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to a record low, sinking to 2.17% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.19% a week ago and 3.16% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average also dropped, falling to 2.71% with an average 0.4 point. It was 2.79% a week ago and 3.46% a year ago.

"A normally sleepy holiday week was chock full of political headlines, but the bond market and mortgage rates took the news in stride," said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow economist. "The confirmation of a trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom as well as the long-awaited passage of a new round of fiscal stimulus in the U.S. were both met with modest movements in bond yields, helping mortgage rates stay put at their all-time lowest levels."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury has been stuck between 0.9 and 0.97% in December and has hovered around 0.95% since mid-December. It slid to 0.93% Wednesday.

The movement of long-term bond yields typically would be the leading indicator of where mortgage rates are headed. But lately, because of the Federal Reserve's intervention, the mortgage market is more influenced by the central bank's bond-buying program, which has put downward pressure on rates. Earlier this month, the Fed reaffirmed its commitment to purchasing at least $120 billion of bonds each month.

Even with this week's modest gain, mortgage rates closed out the year on a steady decline. Three times in December and 16 times in 2020 they fell to historic lows. Since the start of 2020, the 30-year rate fell more than a percentage point, going from 3.72% last January to 2.66% last week. For some context on how remarkably low rates are, since November 2018, when it was 4.94%, the 30-year fixed rate has fallen more than percentage points. At the start of 2000, the 30-year average was 8.15%.

"The modest trend downward was a fitting conclusion to a year that has seen mortgage rates plunge to levels that seemed unfathomable a few years ago," Speakman said. "But as a new year is set to begin, some notable upward risks to mortgage rates loom. Compared to the passage of the newly passed covid-19 relief bill, which markets had been expecting for months, the results of two Senate runoff elections in Georgia, and the possibility of more fiscal relief are both far less certain in the eyes of investors and thus could prompt sharp movements in bond yields depending on their outcomes. Until more is known on either of those fronts, meaningful movements in mortgage rates appear unlikely and rates look poised to end 2020 at their lowest levels on record."