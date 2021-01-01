Ball State puts end to bowl game woes

Ball State linebacker Jimmy Daw (right) celebrates with safety Bryce Cosby after making a play Thursday during the second half of a 34-13 victory over No. 22 San Jose State at the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Ariz. More photos at arkansasonline.com/11bowlgames/. (AP/Rick Scuteri)

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Tears were shed when Ball State Coach Mike Neu told his players this summer that the season had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Mid-American Conference changed course and decided to start a truncated season in November, the Cardinals were given a second chance. They turned it into the program's first bowl win in 10 tries.

Antonio Phillips returned an early interception 53 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt accounted for two scores and Ball State beat short-handed No. 22 San Jose State 34-13 in the Arizona Bowl on Thursday.

"We knew were granted an opportunity to do something special here," Ball State safety Bryce Cosby said. "That says a lot about these guys. I can't even fathom the amount of sacrifice with covid and everything. We had to do everything a little different and I'm just proud of these guys."

San Jose State (7-1) had to play without its two coordinators and Mountain West Conference player of the year Cade Hall due to covid-19 and other issues.

The Cardinals (7-1) took advantage, quick-hitting their way down the field on offense after Phillips' interception for a 27-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Mid-American champions bogged down in the second half but had four interceptions to beat consecutive ranked opponents for the first time; they defeated then-No. 23 Buffalo in the MAC title game.

"People ask if this is a Super Bowl-type game or a Pro Bowl-type game," Neu said. "This is a Super Bowl-type game for us. I'm proud of these guys for playing Cardinals football."

Already short-handed, the Spartans lost tight end Derrick Deese Jr., the team leader with five touchdown receptions, to a neck injury on the first play from scrimmage.

Former University of Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel injured his left knee in the second quarter but later returned wearing a brace. He threw for 268 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.

Both teams arrived in the desert on a roll.

The Spartans, who went 1-11 just two years ago, had their best season since going 13-0 in 1939. San Jose State won its first Mountain West championship and had its first winning season since 2012.

The Spartans did it despite having to relocate for training camp and not being able to play on their home field for most of the season.

Ball State lost its opener to Miami (Ohio), then reeled off six consecutive wins to earn its first MAC championship since 1996.

