Correctional facilities in lockdown for covid

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:47 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas Department of Correction guard can be seen in a tower at the Delta Regional Unit in Dermott in this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, file photo. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette / DAVID HOGE )

In response to a recent increase in staff covid-19 cases, all Arkansas Department of Corrections facilities are in lockdown status until at least Jan. 15.

Only emergency intakes of inmates will be scheduled. Secretary of Corrections Solomon Graves notified department leadership of the lockdown Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 192 Correction Department employees were positive for covid-19 and on leave. The need for an extension past Jan. 15 will be evaluated at a later time, according to a news release.

While on lockdown, all nonessential movement within facilities or between facilities will be suspended.

A visitation pilot launched in December at Benton Work Release, Delta Regional Unit, Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center and Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center will be suspended.

"The goal of this lockdown is to lessen the impact of the increase in community cases," Graves said.

He also provided an update on covid-19 vaccine distribution to staff on Tuesday.

"While we wait to receive a vaccine, I want to again stress the three things we can do today to protect ourselves, our families and our facilities and offices: wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance," he said.

