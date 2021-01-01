Dolphins' Fitzpatrick out with virus

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) stretch on the field before the Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

MIAMI -- Any debate about who should start for the Miami Dolphins this week at quarterback ended Thursday with backup Ryan Fitzpatrick's positive test for covid-19.

Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench to rescue his team last week, is expected to miss Sunday's regular-season finale at Buffalo as Miami tries to clinch an AFC wild-card berth.

The Dolphins placed Fitzpatrick on the reserve/covid-19 list.

"It hurts," safety Eric Rowe said. "He's a leader of our team. He brings energy, even in the Zoom meetings. But you've got to push forward. I'm just praying for his health."

Coach Brian Flores had already said rookie Tua Tagovailoa will start his ninth game in a row Sunday, to the consternation of many Miami fans who prefer Fitzpatrick. The 38-year-old veteran replaced Tagovailoa last week in the fourth quarter and orchestrated an improbable comeback win at Las Vegas that allowed the Dolphins (10-5) to retain control of their playoff chances.

Miami signed Jake Rudock as Tagovailoa's new backup. Rudock has thrown five passes in the NFL, all in 2017, and has spent multiple stints on the Dolphins' practice squad in 2019-20.

The Dolphins also placed linebacker Elandon Roberts on injured reserve because of a knee injury. Everyone else on the active roster practiced Thursday, an indication no player was identified as a high-risk close contact with Fitzpatrick.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) commits a roughing the passer penalty on Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Miami Dolphins need a good game Sunday to ensure they get to keep playing, and that's especially true for Tua Tagovailoa. Coach Brian Flores has benched Tagovailoa twice in the fourth quarter, including last week at Las Vegas, when backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick helped Miami overcome a pair of deficits in the final 10 minutes. (AP Photo/David Becker)