Federal jury trials put off over covid-19

Because of the increasing severity of the covid-19 pandemic, jury trials in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas will be postponed until after March 23, according to an administrative order issued Thursday by Chief Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

"All civil and criminal jury trials scheduled between now and 23 March 2021 are continued to a later date to be set by the presiding judge," Marshall wrote in Administrative Order Ten.

But if the presiding judge finds that extraordinary circumstances exist, the trial may be reinstated, wrote Marshall.

"Citizens' inability and reluctance to serve on juries creates the possibility that our juries will not reflect a fair cross section of the Eastern District," wrote Marshall. "And the current trends in the virus numbers indicate the substantial risk involved in holding jury trials."

The ends of justice in this situation outweigh the public's and defendants' interests in speedy criminal trials, wrote Marshall.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Unless the court directs otherwise, only one grand jury will meet in February and one in March, according to Marshall's order.

"The winter surge is here," he wrote. "It requires not only increased vigilance but also an essentials-only drill for court operations during the coming months."

Marshall issued his first order postponing jury trials on March 13, as the pandemic began to be felt in Arkansas. Trials were allowed to resume in June.

Then he issued Administrative Order Eight on Nov. 6, postponing jury trials until Jan. 15.

In Thursday's order, Marshall referred to his earlier intention to resume trials in January.

"But positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths have continued their generally upward trends during the last weeks," he wrote. "Vaccinations are proceeding. The pace, though, is slower than planned, and that road is not short.

"Between 30 and 60 people must gather to hold a trial. A grand jury session typically involves approximately 40 people: jurors, witnesses and lawyers. Even with screening, distancing, masking, rearranged spaces, extra cleaning and increased ventilation, the risk associated with extended gatherings this size remains substantial."

Rules set out in Administrative Order Nine for remote hearings and other proceedings in civil and criminal cases, as well as CARES Act authorizations, will remain in effect until after March 23 or further orders from the court, according to Thursday's order.