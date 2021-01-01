Groups' united effort gives away 1,000 meals in Jefferson County

REFORM Inc. of Pine Bluff and the Urban League of the State of Arkansas Inc. distributed approximately 1,000 meals in Jefferson County on Wednesday morning. The giveaway was funded from a federal CARES Act grant. (Special to the Commercial)

There was sunshine on a cloudy day Wednesday morning as 1,000 freshly prepared heat-and-serve meals were distributed to residents in Jefferson County. In the rain, hundreds of families showed up at the REFORM Inc. Office located at 807 West Sixth Ave. in Pine Bluff to receive five meals per person.

A $450,000 federal CARES Act grant was used to feed thousands of Arkansans in numerous counties. Melrita Johnson, a licensed clinical social worker and president and founder at REFORM Inc. of Pine Bluff, partnered with Urban League of the State of Arkansas Inc., which secured the grant, to distribute the meals in Jefferson County.

Having done this feeding program before in other counties in Arkansas, Johnson said they were transporting the food on refrigerated trucks from Atlanta, which was costly. Officials with the organizations and local partners said they felt that those resources spent out of state should instead benefit those within the communities that they were serving.

"There are people in the community that can do this," she said. "Let's identify them, give them the resources, create jobs and that money that we are spending out of state can be given to them."

This time around, they were able to gather local cooks out of Little Rock who came together to cook and prepare the meals for seven counties. Approximately 9,000 meals total were delivered to Cleveland, Drew, Bradley, Ashley, Chicot, Craighead and Jefferson counties.

Those who came to assist and volunteer in Pine Bluff were Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.; National Association of University Women Pine Bluff and Little Rock Branch; Arkansas Fair Housing Commission Executive Director Leon Jones Jr.; Cherry Street Memorial AME Zion Church pastor Victor Patterson; Kings Highway MBC; Liberty Hill MBC, pastor Aaron Johnson, and SWAT Ministry; Greater Mount Calvary MBC, pastor Travis Harden; Consolidated Saint Marion District, Mayor Zola Hudson of Altheimer; the Altheimer Apartments; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Xi Sigma Zeta Chapter; Alpha Chi Epsilon Sigma Social Work Sorority Inc.; Southeast Arkansas College Counseling and Resources Center; and REFORM interns.

Though the turnout was successful, Johnson said many people were still left out, including families with no transportation, vulnerable Arkansans and those who were quarantined because of the pandemic.

"They needed food," she said. "There were some people that were elderly that didn't have transportation. We missed so many people."

Because of the generous amount of funds received through the CARES Act, Johnson said the groups have set their sights on continuing their mission to feed communities throughout 2021, but it will take collaborations and partnerships to make sure all people have the opportunity to be served.

Some of those partnerships include local restaurants to help prepare the food and store it, industrial-size refrigeration space to store the meals, places of worship and community centers that can act as meal pick-up locations or provide delivery services with the use of their church vans and volunteers to deliver the meals to those without transportation, sick or shut-in.

"We want to do this on a weekly basis," said Johnson. "We want to get the food to where they are in whatever way we can in a well-organized system."

REFORM Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose purpose is to empower at-risk, transitional, independent-aged youth and young adults to become leaders and prepare them with skills and knowledge through education, life skills, mental wellness and vocational training.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer or partner with REFORM Inc. in their feeding efforts throughout Jefferson County were asked to contact Johnson at (870)510-4981 or email reformarkansas@yahoo.com for more information.