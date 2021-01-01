Microsoft: Hack deeper than thought

Microsoft said Thursday that the far-reaching Russian hack of U.S. government agencies and private corporations went further into its network than the company had previously understood.

While the hackers, suspected to be working for Russia’s SVR intelligence agency, did not appear to use Microsoft’s systems to attack other victims, they were able to view Microsoft source code by accessing an employee account, the company said.

Microsoft said the hackers were unable to access emails or its products and services, and that they were not able to modify the source code they viewed. It did not say how long hackers were inside its networks or which products’ source code had been viewed. Microsoft had initially said it was not breached in the attack.