New North Little Rock mayor sworn into office

Terry Hartwick is sworn in as mayor of North Little Rock by Judge Paula Jones on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in the City Council chambers.

Terry Hartwick took the oath of office as mayor of North Little Rock on Friday, returning to a position he held in the mid-to-late 1980s.

“I cannot believe I am here again…It’s like Hartwick for Mayor 2020 back to the future,” he said with a laugh before a group of about 10 people at the North Little Rock City Council chambers on Main Street.

His swearing-in ceremony was limited in size due to the pandemic and directives on avoiding large gatherings. The brief ceremony was streamed live on Facebook and on cable television.

Hartwick, now 72, was North Little Rock’s mayor from 1985 through 1988. He remained active in civic work, running the city's Chamber of Commerce for 15 years and, more recently, as North Little Rock parks director, a role that included overseeing Burns Park, one of the largest urban parks in the nation.

