BASKETBALL

Hawks' guard has surgery

Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will rest his right ankle for two weeks after having arthroscopic surgery to remove loose cartilage. Dunn, who has not played this season, will be placed in a walking boot and his status will be updated following the two weeks. The Hawks said Thursday he had surgery Tuesday at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York. Dunn developed the ankle soreness while compensating for torn cartilage in his right knee. He signed a a $10 million, two-year contract with the Hawks in the offseason.

Temple postpones 2 games

A positive covid-19 test and ensuing contact tracing at Temple have postponed the Owls' next two basketball games. The American Athletic Conference announced the postponements on Thursday. Temple had been set to host Memphis on Saturday and visit Tulane on Tuesday. The games have not been rescheduled yet. Temple beat SMU 79-71 on Wednesday.

Pitt program on pause

Pitt has paused all women's basketball team activities just before the team was scheduled to host Boston College because of a positive covid-19 test within the Panthers' program. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponement Thursday shortly before tipoff. Pitt is now undergoing quarantining and contract tracing. Due to covid-19 protocols, the Panthers' next three games -- against North Carolina on Sunday, at No. 2 Louisville next Thursday and against Clemson on Jan. 10 -- also have been postponed.

FOOTBALL

Trask officially turns pro

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask made his future plans official Thursday, formally announcing he's declining an opportunity to return to school and entering the NFL Draft. Trask made his announcement in a 2 minute, 19 second video released on social media. Trask completed 68.9% of his passes for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns this season. He led the nation in passing yards and TD passes. He also ran for three scores. He broke the previous school record (39) for TD passes (39) set by 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel.

Falcons put center on covid list

The Atlanta Falcons have placed center Alex Mack on the reserve/covid-19 list. The move came after the team stopped all in-person work at its practice facility and reported a positive covid-19 test. The Falcons did only virtual work on Thursday following the positive test. The team says Sunday's final regular-season game at Tampa Bay is not threatened.

Cards' safety out vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo will not play Sunday after being placed on the reserve/covid-19 list. The decision by the team Thursday comes with Arizona (8-7) set to play at the Los Angeles Rams (9-6) in a regular-season finale and two playoff berths potentially on the line. The Cardinals need a win to get in. The Rams need a win or a loss by the Chicago Bears.

Rams' DL placed on covid list

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers has been placed on the covid-19/reserve list. Brockers joins receiver Cooper Kupp on the list ahead of the Rams' season finale against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Kupp isn't expected to rejoin the Rams in time for the game, while the team hasn't speculated on Brockers' availability. Brockers is a key starter, leader and run-stopper for the NFL's top-ranked defense, with 51 tackles and five sacks.

Injury ends Harris' season

Shelby Harris' best and most eventful season came to an early end Thursday when the Denver Broncos placed the sixth-year defensive end on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Broncos (5-10) activated tight end Jake Butt (hamstring) off IR for their finale against the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) on Sunday. In 11 games this season, Harris led all NFL defensive linemen with seven pass knockdowns. Since 2019, Harris leads all D-linemen with 16 passes defensed, five more than runner-up Carlos Dunlap with Cincinnati and Seattle. He also had 32 tackles, 2½ sacks and a forced fumble.

BASEBALL

Marshall receives 1-year deal

The Chicago White Sox and reliever Evan Marshall agreed Thursday to a $2 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration. The 30-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 23 appearances last season -- his second with the White Sox. He is 10-10 with a 3.96 ERA over seven years with Arizona, Seattle, Cleveland and Chicago. Marshall earned $407,407 prorated last season from a $1.1 million salary.

HOCKEY

Dubois receives extension

Center Pierre-Luc Dubois, who led Columbus in goals, assists and points during the playoffs, signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension Thursday that keeps him with the Blue Jackets through the 2021-22 season. Dubois, who was a restricted free agent, will earn $3.35 million during the upcoming season and $6.65 million in the second year of the deal, the team said. The third-overall selection in the 2016 draft, Dubois has 65 goals and 93 assists with 162 penalty minutes in 234 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season. The 22-year-old Dubois is the fastest Blue Jackets player to record 100 career points to begin his NHL career, accomplishing the feat in 143 games.