Police investigate club shooting in Fort Smith

Several people were shot at a Fort Smith club in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, police said.
Officers who arrived at the club on the 3200 block of Towson Avenue about 4:08 a.m. discovered "approximately seven gunshot victims ... with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries," said Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police Department.
No arrests have been made and Mitchell said he had no other information right now, as the investigation is continuing.
