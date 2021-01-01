Polish city aiding LGBT homeless

WARSAW, Poland — Authorities in the Polish city of Krakow have become the first to include financial support for a shelter for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in a country where the community has faced hostility from the government.

The shelter offers temporary accommodation and psychological counseling for up to 12 homeless LGBT people. It has been run by a charitable foundation, The Voice of the Heart, since 2016, but has struggled financially.

The city is giving about $50,000 to give stability and a general boost to the shelter over the next two years.

The decision comes at a time when Poland’s right-wing government is using rhetoric that is hostile to those who identify as other than heterosexual, and some local communities have declared themselves “free of LGBT ideology.”

Nationwide gestures of support for LGBT communities have also been forthcoming, however.

City money is also to be offered soon to a shelter in the capital, Warsaw.