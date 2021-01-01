Pro-Trump factions plan protests as Congress acts

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden face off over barriers against supporters of President Donald Trump protesting outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, a day after the 2020 election was called for Democrat Biden. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

WASHINGTON -- Protests planned in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, when Congress is to convene to certify Electoral College votes, are multiplying.

Four seemingly competing rallies to demand that Congress overturn the results of the presidential election, which their participants view as illegitimate, are scheduled on the day Congress is to declare President-elect Joe Biden the winner.

The events will be headlined by Trump's most ardent supporters, including recently pardoned George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to Trump's 2016 campaign who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during its Russia investigation; and longtime ally Roger Stone, whose sentence for seeking to impede a congressional investigation into Russian election interference was commuted by Trump in July before being upgraded last month to a full pardon.

Formal rallies are planned most of the day and are expected to draw pro-Trump demonstrators to the Washington Monument, Freedom Plaza and the Capitol. But online forums and encrypted chat messages among far-right groups indicate a number of demonstrators might be planning more than chanting and waving signs.

Threats of violence, ploys to smuggle guns into the District of Columbia and calls to set up an "armed encampment" on the National Mall have proliferated in online chats about the protest. The Proud Boys, members of armed right-wing groups, conspiracy theorists and white supremacists have pledged to attend.

Trump, meanwhile, has continued to issue calls to supporters to converge on the District of Columbia.

"JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC!" he tweeted Wednesday.

Women for America First -- a group of conservative women behind a pro-Trump march in November and last month's Million MAGA March, which ended in a night of chaos on District of Columbia streets -- requested a permit from the National Park Service to hold a protest with about 5,000 attendees at Freedom Plaza.

Another protest, dubbed the "Wild Protest" in reference to Trump's tweets in December, is scheduled for the northeast quadrant of the Capitol lawn.

A smaller rally organized by Trump supporter James Epley of South Carolina will lead a few hundred people from the Mall to the Capitol, according to a permit application filed in December.

A new group called the Eighty Percent Coalition -- a reference to the roughly three-quarters of Republicans who have said in polls that they do not trust the results of the presidential election -- filed a permit request this week for a rally that organizers estimate could draw up to 10,000 people.

The application was filed by Cindy Chafian, an organizer with Women for America First who seems to have broken off from the group to form a new organization. Though she originally asked that the Eighty Percent Coalition rally be at Freedom Plaza -- which is still the venue for the Women for America First event -- Park Service officials said her application was amended to request space at the Sylvan Theater near the Washington Monument.

Representatives from Women for America First and the Eighty Percent Coalition did not respond to multiple requests for comment this week.

Incoming District of Columbia Police Chief Robert Contee III, who will take over the department Saturday, said police are prepared to facilitate peaceful protests but that "violence will not be tolerated."

Last month, a day of largely peaceful demonstrations descended into violence as night fell and small bands of Proud Boys dressed in the group's signature black and gold garb roamed downtown looking for a fight. Several people, including passersby who said they did not know about planned protests that day, were injured.

Four people, who according to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio are members of the group, were stabbed in a chaotic melee outside Harry's Bar, a favorite downtown hangout of the group. Prosecutors declined to pursue charges against the man accused in the stabbing, who in a video of the incident is seen drawing a knife after he was pushed and punched and had his mask grabbed by members of a churning crowd.

Anti-Trump and anti-fascist protesters for weeks have called on District of Columbia officials and businesses to do more to crack down on Trump supporters who largely flout coronavirus restrictions, such as mask mandates. A campaign to urge downtown hotels to shut their doors during next week's events is ongoing, although largely unsuccessful.

Several hotels, including the Holiday Inn Alexandria at Carlisle, Holiday Inn Capitol and the Hyatt Place White House on K Street, said they are sold out on the nights around Wednesday, though managers noted that it is not unusual for area hotels to be full this time of year.

The Hotel Harrington -- where Proud Boys and other far-right groups have gathered over the past two months -- announced after a Washington Post report on its growing reputation as the Proud Boys' go-to hotel that it would close Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The hotel said it would offer refunds for prepaid reservations.

No counter-demonstrations have been announced for Wednesday, although District of Columbia activists have issued repeated warnings this week about the likelihood of violence.

Information for this article was contributed by Joe Heim and Peter Hermann of The Washington Post.