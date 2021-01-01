Right foot smarting for Smith

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas forward Justin Smith's status for Saturday's SEC home opener against Missouri is still doubt, Coach Eric Musselman said Thursday.

Smith suffered a right foot injury with seven minutes left in the first half of the Razorbacks' 97-85 win over Auburn on Wednesday.

Musselman said Smith is still sore.

"There's nothing that's long-term, meaning there's nothing to my knowledge as of today that's broken or anything like that," Musselman said. "But he's really swollen and really sore. It's probably not worth speculating one way or the other because we're under 24 hours from the injury. But it's a deep bone bruise."

Smith has started all nine games and ranks fourth on the team with 11.6 points per game, second with 7.1 rebounds per game and third with 26.6 minutes per game. The 6-7 graduate transfer had 4 points and 4 rebounds in 12 minutes against Auburn.

The Razorbacks (9-0, 1-0 SEC) are scheduled to face No. 12 Missouri (6-1, 0-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Walton Arena.

9-0 memories

Arkansas is off to its first 9-0 start in 27 years.

That time span equates to the 1993-94 season, which any self-respecting Razorback fan knows ended with the school's only national championship.

So, Coach Eric Musselman was asked what he thought of the 9-0 comparison.

"I'm dead silent," Musselman said. "I'm just worried, how do we play well against Missouri? Because even when you play well against this team it is hard to win the game. So we have to play our 'A' game to be in the game against a team that's ranked in the top 15."

All double figures

Arkansas is the first SEC team to win its first nine games by 10 or more points in six years. The Razorbacks' average win margin after their 97-85 victory at Auburn is 26.5 points per game.

According to HogStats.com, Arkansas and Baylor are the only Division I teams who have played more than two games that have beaten every opponent by double figures.

The Razorbacks' 97 points marked their sixth-highest in an SEC road game in regulation, per HogStats.com. Their SEC road scoring record is 117 points at Auburn in 1994. The Razorbacks improved to 34-20 all time against the Tigers.

First of 3

The Razorbacks enjoyed a happy, festive postgame locker room at Auburn, which featured Coach Eric Musselman entering the locker room with a yell (while masked) and starting a dance.

Arkansas players and coaches had taken it to heart that many questioned the strength of their schedule during an 8-0 start, understanding their SEC schedule started with games against Auburn, Missouri and Tennessee, two of those on the road.

"We all have a social media device on our phone," Musselman said. "Everybody knows that people were saying that we didn't have a good enough schedule or whatever, and we talked about it before the game that we had two ranked teams, and this three-game segment that we're in right now, we thought it was as hard as any three-game segment that we would have the entire year when you talk about playing at Auburn, a team that has hardly lost at all the last two years in that building.

"Then no one knew how good Missouri was going to be. We knew how good they would be based on their coaching staff, and then how many returners they had, then obviously Tennessee has been well thought of in all the preseason stuff."

Musselman said Wednesday night and Thursday that the Auburn game was as big of a must-win game as the Razorbacks have played during his tenure.

Davis' hustle

Freshman Davonte Davis gave the Razorbacks 13 valuable minutes at Auburn, which included 4 points on 2 of 3 shooting, 1 rebound, 1 assist and a plus-9 rating in plus-minus stat.

According to Michael Musselman, the team's director of recruiting, Davis led the team with 4 pass deflections.

"His energy stat line read 4 deflections, 2 steals, 2 floor dives, 1 offensive rebound," Musselman posted on Twitter. "Him and JD Notae led us in energy points vs Auburn with 19 energy points apiece."

Just one game

Eric Musselman said he didn't put much stock into Missouri's 73-53 home loss to Tennessee to open SEC play on Wednesday night.

"I don't put too much emphasis in one game against one team because there's always matchups that can affect basketball games," Musselman said. "I know that Missouri is a really, really good team. I know they're really, really well-coached. I know they're tough-minded. They believe in their coach and they're really experienced, so it makes them really dangerous."