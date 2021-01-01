Schools' cases hit 2,087 as year ends

Covid-19 cases in public schools dipped Thursday but remained more than double the number seen at the beginning of November, according to the final state health report on educational institutions before classes resume next week.

Active cases fell to 2,087 from the 2,214 active cases in public schools listed in Monday's report. The state Department of Health releases the reports on covid-19 in schools twice per week.

Classes resume for many students on Monday or Tuesday after a holiday break, though a later-than-typical start to the school year means that some will continue their first semester classes later into this month.

The public school case totals remain elevated compared with two months ago, when on Nov. 2 the state Department of Health reported 1,024 active covid-19 cases in public school districts.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

School leaders this week in public messages described January as a chance to continue with safety practices begun in the fall.

"We will continue to follow the three W's: Wear a mask, Wash hands often, Watch social distancing!" said Sandy Lanehart, superintendent for the Monticello School District, in a social media post Thursday. She stated the district "will resume classes as usual" on Monday.

Parents and students in the Prairie Grove School District were told in an announcement Thursday that "I am sure you are having questions about what to expect," but that the district is "planning to start back Monday just as we left off, moving full steam ahead with on-site instruction."

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, several school districts saw an increase in covid-19 cases, according to state officials. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health on Dec. 11 said it appeared that increases were linked to the Thanksgiving holiday.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

The latest Health Department schools report listed the Rogers School District as having the most active cases with 94, followed by the Little Rock School District with 90 cases and the Bentonville School District with 78 cases.

Since June 15, the Springdale School District -- the state's largest by enrollment with more than 22,000 students, according to state data -- has topped all districts with 1,339 cumulative covid-19 cases.

Rogers School District has the next highest total with 847 cumulative cases, followed by the Little Rock School District with 805 cumulative cases.

The state Health Department cumulative totals include faculty and staff, but the reports state that because of unavailable data the subtotals for students and district workers may not add up to the cumulative total for each district.

A separate report examining the spread of covid-19 among residents within school district boundaries found elevated levels compared with early December.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported Thursday that 171 school districts -- about 65% of all districts -- as of Monday had seen 50 or more new coronavirus infections per 10,000 residents over the previous 14 days.









[Interactive tables not showing up above? Click here to see them: arkansasonline.com/schools]

The total number of districts seeing rising infection rates decreased compared with a week earlier, when there were 182 districts seeing such rising rates, according to the center. But the total remained well above the 113 districts seeing such spread as of Dec. 7.

The most recent Health Department report also listed active case totals for the state's colleges and universities. Most college students in the state remain on winter break next week. The latest report shows an increase in active cases, with the total rising to 433 from 333 in Monday's report.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville topped all colleges with 86 active cases as of Thursday, according to the report.

The Health Department data showed a jump in cases at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, but a spokeswoman said internal numbers for the campus showed no such trend of rising infections.

While the Health Department report listed 53 active cases -- up from nine on Monday -- UAMS spokeswoman Andrea Peel said the campus had 10 active cases among students as of Thursday.