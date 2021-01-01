TODAY’S BOWL GAMES

Peach Bowl

NO. 8 CINCINNATI (9-0, 6-0 AMERICAN ATHLETIC) VS. NO. 9 GEORGIA (7-2, 7-2 SEC)

WHERE Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TIME/TV 11:30 a.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Georgia by 7 1/2

SERIES Georgia leads 2-0

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia QB Daniels vs. Cincinnati secondary. Daniels passed for nine touchdowns with one interception in his three starts. Kearis Jackson and George Pickens are the Bulldogs’ top receivers. The Bearcats are tied for fifth in the nation with 15 interceptions and have forced a turnover in 19 consecutive games, the longest active streak among FBS teams. The secondary is led by cornerback Ahmad Gardner and safety James Wiggins, who were second-team AP All-America selections. Cincinnati allowed 16 points per game to rank seventh in the nation.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia won at Cincinnati in 1942 and at home in 1976 in the only previous meetings between the teams. … Cincinnati’s last undefeated season was a 3-0 record in 1918. … The Bearcats are 2-0 in bowl games with coach Luke Fickell with wins over Virginia Tech in the 2018 Military Bowl and over Boston College in the 2019 Birmingham Bowl. … Georgia is playing in a bowl for the 24th consecutive season the nation’s longest active streak. … Overall, this is the Bulldogs’ 57th bowl, including six in the Peach Bowl. … Georgia RB James Cook will miss the game following his father’s death. Cook is the team’s second-leading rusher and fourth-leading receiver … Cincinnati is the first undefeated team Georgia has played in a bowl game since beating 12-0 Hawaii 41-10 in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. … Georgia’s seniors are 43-9 and can tie the 2005 and 2019 classes with 44 wins. … Georgia has averaged 41.7 points and 498.3 yards in three games with Daniels.

Citrus Bowl

NO. 14 NORTHWESTERN (6-2, 6-2 BIG 10) VS. AUBURN (6-4, 6-4 SEC)

WHERE Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TIME/TV Noon Central (ABC) LINE Northwestern by 4

SERIES Auburn leads 1-0

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix against a Northwestern defense that ranks fifth nationally in fewest points allowed at 15.5 points a game. Nix has thrown 11 touchdown passes and run for seven more this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

It is the second meeting between the schools. Auburn beat Northwestern 38-35 in overtime at the 2010 Outback Bowl. … This will be the second time Northwestern has played in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats lost to Tennessee 48-28 in 1997, which was current Coach Pat Fitzgerald’s final game as a Northwestern player. … Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain has a team-best 102 tackles. … Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz was a finalist for the 2020 Broyles Award, which recognizes the nation’s top assistant coach. In his 51st and final college coaching season Hankwitz is one win shy of 400 for his career.