UALR-Texas Arlington men's capsule

UALR men vs. Texas-Arlington

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS 4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 4-4, 0-0

SERIES Texas-Arlington leads 7-6

RADIO KHLR-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Markquis Nowell, 5-7, Jr.17.04.7

G Jovan Stulic, 6-5, So.3.21.2

G Ben Coupet Jr., 6-7, Sr.6.42.9

F Nikola Maric, 6-10, Jr15.17.1

F Ruot Monyyong, 6-10, Sr.10.48.9

COACH Darrell Walker (35-34 in third season at UALR)

TEXAS-ARLINGTON

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Shahada Wells, 6-0, Jr14.63.1

G David Azore, 6-4, R-Jr 12.44.9

G Nicolas Elame, 6-3, So 8.64.9

F Fredelin De La Cruz, 6-7, Jr9.37.6

F Patrick Mwamba, 6-7, R-So 3.43.4

COACH Chris Ogden (35-38 in 3rd season at Texas-Arlington)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRUTA

76.1Points for82.5

72.4Points against67.5

+0.4Rebound margin+6.0

-1.8Turnover margin+3.7

49.2FG pct.44.5

33.63-pt pct.34.9

68.5FT pct.68.0

CHALK TALK Texas-Arlington's 9.5 steals per game rank 21st in the nation. ... After dropping its first three home meetings against Texas-Arlington, UALR has won its last four matchups with the Mavericks in Little Rock. ... Markquis Nowell's 8.9 assists per game for the Trojans are the third most of any player in the country. ... Texas-Arlington's 1-4 start was the program's worst since 2001-02 before the Mavericks pulled to a 4-4 nonconference record.