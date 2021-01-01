UALR-Texas Arlington women's capsule

UALR women at Texas-Arlington

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central

WHERE College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

RECORDS UALR 4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 2-2, 0-0

SERIES UALR leads 10-4

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Mayra Caicedo, 5-6, Jr5.64.3

G Bre'Amber Scott, 5-11, R-Jr17.04.4

F Brianna Crane, 6-0, R-Jr14.34.1

F Teal Battle, 6-1, Sr13.34.4

F Krystan Vornes, 6-2, Sr8.78.4

COACH Joe Foley (349-196 in 18th season at UALR)

TEXAS-ARLINGTON

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jordynn Hernandez, 5-8, R-Sr.8.82.3

G Camryn Hawkins, 5-10, Jr.7.53.5

G Katie Ferrell, 6-1, Jr.6.06.0

F Shyia Smith, 5-11, Jr15.36.8

F Bre Wickware, 6-1, R-Sr.12.86.8

COACH Shereka Wright (4-4 in first season at Texas-Arlington)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRUTA

63.7Points for66.3

64.0 Points against65.5

+4.0Rebound margin+7.7

+0.3Turnover margin-6.5

41.1FG pct.42.1

25.73-pt pct.43.0

72.6FT pct.73.0

CHALK TALK Mavericks Coach Shereka Wright is in her first season at the school. She formerly played in the WNBA and was an assistant coach at Texas Tech, Alabama and Vanderbilt. ... Trojans forward Vornes grabbed 13 rebounds against the University of Arkansas on Dec. 19 and has recorded three double-doubles this season. ... Texas-Arlington's most recent game -- 74-56 loss to North Texas -- was played over two days on Dec. 18 and 19 due to unsafe court conditions. ... UALR has won each of its last six Sun Belt Conference openers.