UAPB sets times for home games

With Southwestern Athletic Conference basketball play beginning Saturday, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has announced new game times for home conference contests.

The changes were made with a mindfulness of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NCAA safety protocols to help ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.

Limited seating capacity is available in the H.O. Clemmons Arena at UAPB with tickets available for purchase online at uapblionsroar.com/tickets. Masks will be required, and temperature checks will be conducted on all attendees.

All home games will be video streamed free online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on the free UAPB Athletics App for android and iPhone devices. A live radio broadcast will also be available on 99.3 FM The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on the free UAPB Athletics App.

Dates, opponents and times include:

• Saturday vs. Mississippi Valley St. -- Women 2 p.m./Men 5 p.m.;

• Jan. 9 vs. Alabama St. -- Women 2 p.m./Men 5 p.m.;

• Jan. 11 vs. Alabama A&M -- Women 4 p.m./Men 7 p.m.;

• Jan. 23 vs. Texas Southern -- Women 2 p.m./Men 5 p.m.;

• Jan. 25 vs. Prairie View -- Women 5 p.m./Men 8 p.m.;

• Feb. 13 vs. Southern -- Women 2 p.m./Men 5 p.m.;

• Feb. 15 vs. Alcorn St. -- Women 4 p.m./Men 7 p.m.;

Feb. 27 vs. Grambling -- Women 5 p.m./Men 8 p.m.;

• March 1 vs. Jackson St. -- Women 4 p.m./Men 7 p.m.