Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

UAPB sets times for home games

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:46 a.m.

With Southwestern Athletic Conference basketball play beginning Saturday, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has announced new game times for home conference contests.

The changes were made with a mindfulness of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NCAA safety protocols to help ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.

Limited seating capacity is available in the H.O. Clemmons Arena at UAPB with tickets available for purchase online at uapblionsroar.com/tickets. Masks will be required, and temperature checks will be conducted on all attendees.

All home games will be video streamed free online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on the free UAPB Athletics App for android and iPhone devices. A live radio broadcast will also be available on 99.3 FM The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on the free UAPB Athletics App.

Dates, opponents and times include:

• Saturday vs. Mississippi Valley St. -- Women 2 p.m./Men 5 p.m.;

• Jan. 9 vs. Alabama St. -- Women 2 p.m./Men 5 p.m.;

• Jan. 11 vs. Alabama A&M -- Women 4 p.m./Men 7 p.m.;

• Jan. 23 vs. Texas Southern -- Women 2 p.m./Men 5 p.m.;

• Jan. 25 vs. Prairie View -- Women 5 p.m./Men 8 p.m.;

• Feb. 13 vs. Southern -- Women 2 p.m./Men 5 p.m.;

• Feb. 15 vs. Alcorn St. -- Women 4 p.m./Men 7 p.m.;

Feb. 27 vs. Grambling -- Women 5 p.m./Men 8 p.m.;

• March 1 vs. Jackson St. -- Women 4 p.m./Men 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT