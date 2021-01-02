Bullets fly at Fort Smith club

Seven people were shot at a Fort Smith club in the early hours of New Year's Day, none with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two victims remained hospitalized Friday night. The other five have been discharged, according to Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Police Department.

The shooting occurred at The Wave in the 2900 block of Towson Avenue. During the early stages of the investigation, police stated that the shooting -- which investigators said appeared to be "an isolated incident" -- involved "an exchange of gunfire between at least two individuals at the center."

By Friday night, police had arrested one person, Matthew Steward, 26, of Fort Smith. Steward faces charges of committing a terroristic act and several counts of battery, Mitchell said.

The police investigation is ongoing, he said.

The Wave is licensed as an event center, Mitchell said, adding that event centers do not follow the same curfew requirements as nightclubs, bars or restaurants. He said that agencies have been notified to investigate any possible public health and other violations.