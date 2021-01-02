Calendar for Jan. 2, 2021

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Saturday, Jan. 2

Charity basketball game set

YBL Basketball League and I Am Girls Empowerment Inc. will host the second annual Basketball Alumni Charity Game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds from the game will support college scholarships for local high school youth. Individuals who have made a positive impact in the Pine Bluff community will be honored. Honorees include fallen Detective Kevin Collins, Ronnie Reynolds, Virgil Young and Tyrone Williams, according to a news release. The event will also include special live performances. The hosts will be Keith Glason of Power 92 radio and the cost-host will be Danniesha Murphy, chief executive officer and founder of I Am Girls. Details: iam.inc@yahoo.com.

Through Saturday, Jan. 2

ASC hosts 'Brothers by One' display

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will display "Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice" through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. An exhibit by Rex DeLoney, it is sponsored by Simmons Bank. This exhibition highlights the many ways that Black athletes used their celebrity status and media coverage to give attention to social justice issues; from boxer Muhammad Ali and his stance against the Vietnam War to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem as a statement against police brutality.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 3

One Pine Bluff Praying

continues

One Pine Bluff Praying Together Services will continue to be held in 2021, according to a news release. The prayer initiative started in 2017 and was intended for participants to meet at area churches to pray for the growth and prosperity of the city. Due to Covid-19, sessions are held by conference call or Zoom on Sundays during the months that have five Sundays. The following churches will host the prayer sessions in January from 6-7 p.m. Sundays: Jan. 3 -- Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St.; Jan. 10 -- First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave.; Jan. 17 -- Cherry St. AME Zion Church, 800 Cherry St.; Jan. 24 -- Trinity Episcopal Church, 703 W. Third Ave.; and Jan. 31 -- First Assembly of God, 1002 Ridgway Road. The conference call number is #1.978.990.5000 with access code 127365#

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Thursday, Jan. 7

ASC reschedules Arkansas Political Cartoonist discussion

The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas rescheduled the "Meet the Curator: Livestream Discussion of Arkansas Political Cartoonist George Fisher." The event will be held Thursday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook. Adam D. Heien, processing archivist of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville's Special Collections, and ASC Curator Chaney Jewell plan to discuss the importance of Fisher's political cartoons.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Pine Bluff sets community cleanup for MLK Service Day

In honor of the 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the city of Pine Bluff will host a community cleanup Saturday, Jan. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at Good Faith Carr United Methodist, 3703 Ryburn Road, according to a news release. Supplies and clean-up assignments will be given out at Good Faith, however, volunteers should provide their own transportation to clean-up sites, which will be located throughout the community. To protect against Covid-19, public health measures will be implemented, including social distancing and mask wearing. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington's office, 870-730-2004.

Through Saturday, Jan. 23

Arts center hosts Ballots & Laughs

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 701 S. Main St., will host the "Ballots & Laughs: Political Cartoons of Ray Walters" exhibit. It will be on display and online through Jan. 23, 2021, featuring a light-hearted perspective of the 1930s and '40s political and social climate.

Events underway

Weekdays

New library offering curbside service

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System is offering curbside service at the new main library, Sixth Avenue and Main Street. The library is checking out materials with curbside service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Library staff and patrons will follow social distancing and public health recommendations during pickup. Patrons may use their library cards to access the online catalog or call the main library at 870-534-4802 for curbside service. A staff member will contact the patron to arrange a curbside pickup time.

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call 870-534-2883 for an appointment.