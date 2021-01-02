Church notes: Food pantries resume services

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., offers worship at 9 a.m. Sundays (traditional) and at 11 a.m. (contemporary).

We are following social distancing guidelines for a safe and healthy worship experience.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts traditional worship at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and blended worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Hass leads the Christianity 101 class that discusses what we believe, teach and confess as Lutherans and especially how this congregation seeks to be a missionary enterprise in northwest Arkansas. You can also visit the church service on the website at bvlutheran.com.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

There will be a special congregational meeting between services Jan. 10 in the Fellowship Hall. This is in regard to the potential of delaying the Synodical Convention because of the pandemic.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry will again be open from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 8. This is a drive-by pantry, but please wear masks. Don't forget to save the "Best Choice" bar codes as the pantry can redeem them for items that are needed.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., will host an Epiphany program, "Carrying the Light With Us," led by church families, as part of the worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube.

For updates about church activities, go to the church website at www.fpcbentonville.org.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive-through from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, including today. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., will continue to present its services on its website or on YouTube (search "highlandchristianchurchbellavista"). A decision to reopen the church has not been made.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Safety guidelines are available on the home page of our website (www.pcbv.org). Seating is limited, so please let us know you're coming by calling the church office (855-2390).

Watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page. In-person Sunday school classes and other church activities will resume at a later date. Childcare is available.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be at PCBV for our next blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11 in Fellowship Hall. For everyone's protection, church members and other Bella Vista residents are encouraged to make an appointment to donate blood. Masks are required. The need is great. Please call the church office to reserve a time.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County, 1400 W. Walnut, No. 113, Rogers, will meet outdoors at 3 p.m. this Sunday around a fire bowl at a Bella Vista home for conversation and a Burning Bowl ceremony.

Space is limited. RSVP to Sheila at nickluck@gmail.com or (512) 738-5650 for directions.

Information: 855-1485, uubcar.com.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 2200 S.E. J St., Bentonville, presents "Possibilities" by the Rev. Elise Cowan at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 via Facebook. Larry Owensby hosts the Daily Word and a meditation at 7 p.m. daily via Facebook. These can be viewed at a later time.

A Little Free Pantry stands by the front door of the church at 2200 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. Please help yourself when needed and help others by donating.

The Wednesday Book Club, which is discussing "The New Jim Crow, Mass Incarceration in the Time of Color Blindness," meets through February. Contact the Rev. Cowan at ministerucoar@gmail.vcom for the Zoom address.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests. For more information, contact ministerucoa@gmail.com or call 721-2752.

Information: 721-2752, unityozarks.org.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., presents live worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Seating arrangements have been readjusted for social distancing. The service is live streamed on Facebook; Vimeo Vimeo.com/user42482704; and later in the day www.villagebibleefc.org; and audio of the live service can be heard on 90.3 FM in the south church parking lot.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup beginning again Jan. 6.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, has returned to both in-person and online services. Livestreamed worship services are always available on YouTube and through the church's website: www.fpcspringdale.org. Live services are masked and socially distanced.

Communion services will be held Sunday at noon in the west church parking lot for those who attended worship online or for friends and neighbors of the church.

If you are experiencing the blues during the holiday season or due to the pandemic, the First Presbyterian Church of Springdale has several Stephen Ministers who are trained and ready to help. They will meet one on one, in a way that is comfortable to each person, to confidentially provide Christian care.

All Sunday School classes and weekday activities for adults and children are discontinued for the holidays. Sunday School classes will restart on Jan. 17, and Lectionary Classes will start again on Jan. 10.

Student Discipleship "Lifing" activities for junior and senior high youth as well as Stu Groups will restart on Jan. 10.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

