Crosstown traffic

The mayor of Little Rock has signed an executive order on caravanning and drag racing. We know this much: We don't envy authorities who will try to enforce it. We also know this much: They should try.

As mentioned, everybody's sick and tired of the pandemic, and young people are probably more tired than others. No parties, no clubs, no movies. And there are more and more schools going virtual. How do social young people carry it off in a time of social distancing?

Apparently, a lot of people are taking to the streets, tearing up the pavement, making their wheels scream, and generally getting into trouble. The complaints keep coming to City Hall.

The mayor's declaration prohibits groups of five or more cars from traveling together in which drivers get out of the cars "for recreational purposes." That's quite a broad definition.

But it should be noted that it's even against the law to watch drag racing. It's a misdemeanor and ought to be. So is malicious mischief. This isn't about old people yelling at kids to get off their lawns, or at least their streets. What's going on in parts of Little Rock is dangerous.

Whenever we hear about drag racing, we're reminded of a 12-year-old girl who was killed in 2018 in North Little Rock. She was in a vehicle that was racing another one on Riverfront Drive. Both cars were torn apart in a wreck. She was only a passenger, but her life ended before she could even become a teenager.

There are reasons for these laws. They'll be hard to enforce. But they should be enforced.