Faith Matters: Get out from under your circumstances

As we begin a new year, I'm confident the majority of my readers have made some casual, if not fervent, resolutions about changing their lives for the better in 2021. Such resolutions are good for us all, and true Christians should make them earnestly, on a daily basis, as we seek to follow in the steps of the Lord Christ. We know when we make them, we'll come up short by a little or a lot.

The Lord Jesus summed up our condition when He rebuked His disciples the night before His crucifixion. They were supposed to pray with Him in the garden as He faced the cross, but they kept falling asleep. Sadly, it seems that is still the condition of too many Christians. We are spiritually asleep to the critical issues of both earth and eternity. The Savior had to wake up the disciples three different times. "Could you not pray with Me one brief hour? Your spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak." (Matthew 26:36-46) I must quickly add that being "awake" to Jesus is more urgent and compelling than being "woke" to some of the non-sensible, destructive, and simplistic fantasy dreams of many in our current culture. I fear we are creating circumstances that will do great harm to our country.

Whenever I ask someone "How are you doing?" and their response is "I guess OK, under the circumstances," I quote one of my favorite professors by asking, "What on earth are you doing under there"? "Circumstance" is from two Latin words meaning to stand (stare) around (circum). All of us always have multitudes of issues "standing around us."

As I see it our response to our circumstances is limited to three options. First, you can be dominated by "the pestering problems" of a fallen, sinful world (issues). Second, you can be dominated by "the escape pleasures" of your own desires (self). Third, one can be dominated by possessing the "freedom promises" of the Redeemer Christ that will overcome all negative circumstances (truth).

Mature believers don't primarily pray for changed circumstances, but for the Lord's wisdom and power to use their circumstances to change themselves. All of the circumstances we will face in the new year in this chaotic world and sadly divided country can't blunt His will for our lives. Problems and desires are secondary to our primary purpose of deciding there is a loving Creator, without whom we can never be a flourishing and significant human being. Grasping what it is to know the Lord Jesus personally -- His mind, heart and will -- is mankind's most critical need.

So each of us must choose our path in 2021: Fight the problems, chase our pleasures or possess and trust His promises in all of our circumstances. Hint: Doing the last one will handle the first two. Content and conquering is that person who learns to rule their own spirit and to live their life "above the circumstances and not under them." (Proverbs 25:28, 2 Corinthians 9:24-27)

H.D. McCarty pastored one of Fayetteville's largest churches for 39 years, served as the volunteer chaplain of the Razorbacks for 30 and is a retired pilot and chaplain Air Force brigadier general. Email him at hdm@venturesforchrist.com.