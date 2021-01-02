Fiesta Bowl Capsule

FILE - Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Ames, Iowa, in this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, file photo. The Cyclones, who at No. 8 have their highest ranking ever in The Associated Press poll, play No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Fiesta Bowl

NO. 10 IOWA STATE (8-3, BIG 12) VS. NO. 25 OREGON (4-2, PAC-12)

WHERE Phoenix, Ariz.TIME/TV 3 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Iowa State by 41/2SERIES First meeting

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State RB Breece Hall against Oregon's run defense. The Cyclones' sophomore running back finished second nationally with 1,436 yards and has scored a touchdown in 11 consecutive games. Hall has been tough to bring down, finishing first nationally with 861 yards after contact. Oregon is 57th nationally against the run, allowing 159.8 yards per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa State QB Brock Purdy has set or tied 25 school records, including 22 career wins. ... Oregon will play in its 15th bowl in the past 16 seasons. ... The Cyclones are 10th nationally in rush defense, allowing 104.6 yards per game. ... The Ducks are making their third trip to the desert for a major bowl. Oregon won the 2013 Fiesta Bowl over Kansas State and lost the 2011 BCS Championship Game to Auburn.