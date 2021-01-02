Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Fiesta Bowl Capsule

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:02 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Ames, Iowa, in this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, file photo. The Cyclones, who at No. 8 have their highest ranking ever in The Associated Press poll, play No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Fiesta Bowl

NO. 10 IOWA STATE (8-3, BIG 12) VS. NO. 25 OREGON (4-2, PAC-12)

WHERE Phoenix, Ariz.TIME/TV 3 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Iowa State by 41/2SERIES First meeting

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State RB Breece Hall against Oregon's run defense. The Cyclones' sophomore running back finished second nationally with 1,436 yards and has scored a touchdown in 11 consecutive games. Hall has been tough to bring down, finishing first nationally with 861 yards after contact. Oregon is 57th nationally against the run, allowing 159.8 yards per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa State QB Brock Purdy has set or tied 25 school records, including 22 career wins. ... Oregon will play in its 15th bowl in the past 16 seasons. ... The Cyclones are 10th nationally in rush defense, allowing 104.6 yards per game. ... The Ducks are making their third trip to the desert for a major bowl. Oregon won the 2013 Fiesta Bowl over Kansas State and lost the 2011 BCS Championship Game to Auburn.

Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough (12) runs the ball during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Southern California Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough (12) runs the ball during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Southern California Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT