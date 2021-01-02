Follow live: Missouri at Arkansas

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Desi Sills, Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Davonte Davis and Connor Vanover.

Big news prior to tipoff is Razorbacks forward Justin Smith will be out 3-6 weeks after undergoing right ankle arthroscopic debridement surgery on Friday. Smith is averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and leads the SEC in offensive rebounds per game (3.44). Pretty big blow to Arkansas' front court.

In Smith's place, Davis gets the first starting nod of his college career. He provided Arkansas great energy and effort in Wednesday's win at Auburn, finishing with four points, two steals, one rebound and one assist.

Moody is averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game this season, and JD Notae is second at 15 points off the bench. Moody was terrific in December finishing at the rim, getting 19 of 25 attempts to fall. He also heated up from 3 on the left wing by hitting 5 of 9 looks.

Sills is on the best scoring tear of his college career. He is averaging 18.5 points per game over Arkansas’ last four games and has scored in double figures in five consecutive games for the first time as a Razorback. Sills was second on the team in December in scores at the rim with 21.

Tate quietly had a really good month converting in the lane, finishing 23 of 31 looks, including 18 of 23 at the rim. He added 12 points and four assists in his SEC debut on Wednesday.

Missouri's starters: Xavier Pinson (6-2), Dru Smith (6-3), Mark Smith (6-5), Kobe Brown (6-7) and Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10).

Eighth consecutive start for this group this season. Over 82 defensive possessions together, this lineup has allowed .89 points per possession and held opponents to 42.4% on 2-point field goals. Teams have,shot the 3 at a 37% clip. Offensively, it has scored .99 PPP and hit 28% of its 3s.

Pinson is scoring a team-best 13.9 points per game this season, and Mark Smith and Dru Smith have chipped in 12.7 and 12.1 points per night, respectively. Tilmon is grabbing a team-high 7.3 rebounds per game.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin is 6-5 in his coaching career against Arkansas, including 3-3 with the Tigers.