Freed on bond, man faces new charges

A 19-year-old man who was released from jail on bond after facing aggravated-robbery and rape charges was accused of another robbery Friday, according to North Little Rock police.

Officers responded to 3800 Camp Robinson Road on Friday afternoon to speak with a man who told officers that he had been robbed of his firearm and magazine. The man said he had met with a man to exchange magazines, according to a report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The victim gave police a description of the man and told them where he might be found, according to the report.

Investigators found the other man, identified as Antwan Conley, at 7:47 p.m. in an apartment at 5102 Velvet Ridge Drive. Conley admitted to taking the firearm, and the victim had identified Conley in a photo lineup, the report said.

Conley faces felony charges of aggravated robbery and felony theft of property, according to police.