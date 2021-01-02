Gasoline cleanup to be monitored

FORT SMITH -- The federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Division of Environmental Quality in the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment will monitor a company's cleanup and mitigation efforts after a gasoline release in Fort Smith on Wednesday.

City responders, air quality and environmental specialists, and staff with the Tulsa-based Magellan Midstream Partners are working to complete the response, according to a city of Fort Smith news release. Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said in the news release that Magellan is expected to report on the accident's cause when it can be determined.

Magellan reported a gasoline release at its storage and distribution terminal at 8101 U.S. 71 S in Fort Smith at about 6:45 p.m Wednesday, the news release states. Fort Smith firefighters initially responded to a complaint of a "gasoline odor" in the area. They were able to track the smell to the liquid in a ditch area off the road. Representatives of Magellan arrived to coordinate an emergency mitigation plan with the fire and police departments.

Magellan went on to identify the source of the leak, isolate its pipelines, and investigate to assess the possibility for larger area contamination, although the news release states that none was found in the neighborhood. City departments responded collaboratively to mitigate the incident and prevent nearby Mill Creek from being impacted further, according to the city.