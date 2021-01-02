Gator Bowl Capsule

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) throws the ball during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. North Carolina State (8-3) is a 2 ½-point underdog against Kentucky (4-6) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, a number the Wolfpack consider a slight heading into Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 game in Jacksonville. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Gator Bowl

KENTUCKY (4-6, SEC) VS. NO. 23 NORTH CAROLINA STATE (8-3, ACC)

WHERE Jacksonville, Fla. TIME/TV 11 a.m. (ESPN)

LINE Kentucky by 2½SERIES Series tied 1-1.

KEY MATCHUP

NC State's run defense, which ranked sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, against Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez, who has 701 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams are meeting for the first time since 1970. Kentucky won that one 28-2 in Lexington. ... The Wildcats are playing in their fifth consecutive bowl. ... NC State is using its underdog role as motivation, feeling slighted despite a four-game winning streak. ... NC State QB Bailey Hockman's uncle, Ryan Hockman, played at Kentucky (1990-92). ... NC State OC Tim Beck and Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops were high school teammates at Cardinal Mooney in Youngstown, Ohio. ... Vince Marrow, Kentucky's associate head coach, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, will call plays in the game. Stoops fired OC Eddie Gran and QBs coach Darin Hinshaw after the team's regular-season finale. Stoops hired Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen to fill both roles next season.