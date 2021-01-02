Georgia awaits Trump rally

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., arrives to speak before Vice President Mike Pence during a "Save the Majority" rally on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA -- Republicans have lofty expectations for President Donald Trump's runoff eve rally in Dalton.

U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler want Trump to promote their campaigns and persuade supporters who believe his claims of widespread voter fraud to cast ballots in Tuesday's runoffs for control of the U.S. Senate.

But state Republicans fear he can also inflict more harm than good by continuing to claim a "rigged" election and deepening his war with state GOP officials that will threaten the sense of unity that the two incumbents are trying to project.

What's certain is that the two incumbents sorely need his help. Analysts from both sides of the party divide predict that Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have built a formidable cushion in early-voting, and Republicans need a hefty election day turnout to erase the gap.

Trump's visit aims for the heart of GOP-dominated parts of the state where voter participation is lagging.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/12georgia/]

First up, he'll face a problem of his own doing: After months of Trump attacking Georgia's elections, there is now a consistent belief among some Georgia Republicans that the November election in the state was either stolen, bought, sabotaged or otherwise subject to fraud.

"I'm going to vote in the runoffs, but I'm beginning to wonder if it's going to be credible. I've lived here all my life, and I'd never imagine this would happen in my life," said Mitchell Hasty, a Dalton Republican who works in excavation.

There is no substantiated evidence of widespread voter fraud. State and federal officials have debunked scores of conspiracy theories targeting Georgia's election, and courts at every level have tossed out election challenges. Three separate tallies confirmed Biden's narrow victory.

Still, Trump and his allies have promoted claims that have taken root among many Republicans and were amplified by the president's Dec. 5 rally in Valdosta, where he touted the two GOP senators but spent much of the event airing his election grievances.

"A major issue in this state is voter fraud," Trump said from the stage, his first campaign rally since his election defeat. "It's been a big issue for a long time, but never like this."

He told the crowd of thousands that their own votes in November had been wiped out by lying, cheating, and stealing.

The attacks he's leveled have only grown sharper since then, with many landing squarely on Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom he has called "clueless," "a disaster" and worse.

On Wednesday, Trump demanded that Kemp resign from office for refusing to intervene in the election. The president called his former ally "an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG!"

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VL0Ybcrux7I]

The governor, who said he hasn't been invited to Trump's rally, didn't directly criticize Trump. But he said he must "stay focused on the issues of the day in Georgia, not what someone's tweeting."

Trump's accusations won't succeed in overturning the election results. But interviews with more than a dozen voters at rallies around the state suggest they have undermined GOP voters' faith in the state's elections.

Shane Sparks, a Trump supporter in Milton, doubts the November results so thoroughly he's still not convinced Biden will be inaugurated. "That's not going to happen," he said.

Standing with friends after an event for Loeffler in Woodstock, Dale Jackson said she believes Trump won "by a landslide" and that the election was "stolen."

"I think that there was a lot of underhanded things going on. And not just from what I've seen on the TV. What I feel like I've experienced myself," she said.

Despite her own doubts about the election, Jackson has already voted again for Loeffler and Perdue.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Niesse of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.