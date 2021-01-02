I-30 nightly lane closures to begin

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require overnight lane closings for the rest of the month beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Eastbound or westbound traffic between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 will be reduced to one open lane starting between 9 or 10 p.m. and reopening no later than 6 a.m. daily through Jan. 31, weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police.

The work is part of a project to widen 5.5 miles of I-30 to six lanes from four between Sevier Street and U.S. 70. The project also includes improvements to the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.