I-49 lanes to close for work on bypass

Work on building the new interchange for the Bella Vista Bypass in Bentonville will require lane closings on Interstate 49 for six days starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the southbound I-49 outside lane just south of the Bella Vista Bypass interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Thursday, weather permitting. It also will be closed on Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

The lane closing will allow work to construct and widen the new I-49 southbound acceleration lane, the department said. Traffic will be controlled with signs, construction barrels and police enforcement.

The work is part of a $66.6 million project to build 2.8 miles of roadway and bridges for Arkansas 549 as well as the new bypass.