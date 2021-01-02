• Kalob Adair, 19, of New Albany, Miss., said anyone would do what he did after being labeled a hero for calling 911 and pounding on the front door of a burning house that he came across while on a midnight drive, enabling police to arrive in time to wake a sleeping woman so she could escape.

• Malinda Hunter, a Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman, said a printing error caused residents of Soddy-Daisy to receive 2021 calendars from the authority that left out Jan. 29 and May 29, saying stickers with the missing dates will be sent to fix the problem.

• Loredana Diglio, a spokeswoman for an Italian animal protection group, called it a "massacre" after hundreds of birds, mostly starlings, died, leaving carcasses scattered on streets in Rome, after being scared from their roosts by New Year's Eve fireworks.

• Brandon King, 29, of Springfield, Mo., faces murder and other charges after police, responding to a report of an assault in progress, discovered a 32-year-old woman and a 13-year-boy stabbed to death, and two girls, ages 7 and 14, wounded.

• Martina Medic, a police spokeswoman in Tribistovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, said eight men and women, ages 18-20, who gathered for a New Year's Eve celebration are believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning after their bodies were found in a house that used a generator for heat.

• W. Mark Tew, president of Judson College in Marion, Ala., said that although "no renowned philanthropist" stepped forward to help, the all-women's school will remain open after it raised about $1.8 million from alumni and other supporters.

• Cora Baker, 39, police chief of Arlington, Ga., accused in a 2019 domestic violence incident when she was a Terrell County sheriff's deputy, was booked into the Calhoun County jail after being indicted on aggravated assault charges, state investigators said.

• August Creppel, principal chief of the United Houma Nation, said a former health care facility donated to the tribe will be used for a new tribal office and cultural center, and called it an opportunity for his tribe, which has members in six Louisiana parishes, to become more united.