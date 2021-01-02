Mom, son named as slaying victims

HOT SPRINGS -- A woman and a child found dead Tuesday afternoon inside an apartment on Wynn Street have been identified as Shaquilla Watts, 21, and her son, Zay'vion Watts, 5 The deaths are "considered the result of homicide," police said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police said only that the case was "a death investigation," and did not indicate the manner of death, but on Wednesday the deaths were confirmed to be homicides. However, the manner of death still was not released.

The names of the victims were initially withheld pending the notification of next of kin.