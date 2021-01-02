NAACP event pays tribute to Emancipation Proclamation

FILE — Arkansas Court of Appeals Judge Waymond Brown addresses guests during an Oath of Office Ceremony Tuesday at the Justice Building in Little Rock. Judges Courtney Henry, left, Larry Vaught, Rita Gruber and Michael Kinard were also sworn in at the ceremony.

In year three of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

It said "all persons held as slaves are, and henceforward shall be free."

Some people question the reason the Emancipation Proclamation is read each year because it didn't free all slaves, but the NAACP's keynote speaker, Judge Waymond M. Brown, explained it as recognizing a partially fulfilled American ideal.

It only freed slaves in America's Southern rebellious states that had seceded from the Union.

During his portion of Friday's annual NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) annual Emancipation Proclamation Program, he continued, saying, like Thomas Jefferson, who penned the Declaration of Independence, decades earlier, the words "all men are created equal" forced a change.

Later, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson, would move the country forward.

Brown also referenced Black Lives Matter but said there are some who say they don't believe in protests.

This past summer Black Lives Matter groups marched across the country in an effort to bring about "effective change," but it must include policy change, Brown said.

Brown said he was impressed with this year's theme, "We are done dying: Unified to Stand Strong."

Although the Emancipation Proclamation was only directed at the "rebellious" states, it became a symbol of "where we started," said Wanda V. Neal, NAACP chapter president.

"It's a reminder of how far we have to go," Neal added.

Brown said, now "All men, all women and all people" are created equal, but he added, "The fight continues."

Rep. Kenneth Ferguson, District 16, described Pine Bluff as the home of the "biggest and boldest branch of the NAACP" in the state.

He added, it's "my pleasure to introduce the keynote speaker Judge Waymond M. Brown. ... He worked his way up the ladder."

Ferguson met Brown when the future judge was a sophomore in college at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and they worked together on a couple of campaigns for others.

Brown, an NAACP member, graduated from Pine Bluff High School and received a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Later, he earned a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

He has served as the chief legal counsel for the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services; the chief deputy prosecuting attorney for Jefferson and Lincoln counties; and the district judge of Pine Bluff.

Brown was elected to the Arkansas Court of Appeals in 2008, where Brown continues to serve.

Goodbye and

good riddance 2020

Rhonda Rawling called the NAACP's first virtual Emancipation Proclamation Program into session promptly at noon Friday, opening it with a few words: "Good afternoon everyone welcome to 2021."

Only a few moments earlier, Piccola Washington, NAACP second vice president, during an invocation, said: "Your grace and mercy, we've made it to 2021."

During her portion of the program, Edith G. Hyman said, "2020 has come and gone. ... It was a year of unimaginable challenges," such as masks, quarantines and covid-19.

Hyman continued, "We transformed these into victories" such as virtual programming, and she ended by wishing the audience, "Happy New Year and be safe."

As customary on each Jan. 1, the Emancipation Proclamation was read in its entirety. This year, it was read by Pine Bluff attorney Mircha King, NAACP chairman.

Mary Brentley, NAACP treasurer, made a donation appeal to its members and the public, while Freddie Jenkins, NAACP membership committee chairman, encouraged those interested to join the Pine Bluff chapter.